5 easiest farms to build in Minecraft 1.18.2 version

Minecraft 1.18.2 is the latest version of the vast sandbox title. Farms are one of the key features in the game as it offers players loads of items from a well-structured contraption. There are many types of farms, each giving players a surplus amount of items. As new players enter this vast game, some accessible farms can help them in their journey ahead.

There are three types of farms: manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. In manual, players need to work on them at all times to yield items. In Semi-automatic, they only need to do certain things, and the gadget will automatically work. In automatic, players can altogether leave the farm to work automatically.

5 easiest Minecraft farms to build in 1.18.2 version

5) Iron Farm

New players in Minecraft will soon need iron for most of their tools and other valuable items. Hence, they can make a simple iron farm with the help of iron golems in a farm. Players will need to put villagers in a closed space with beds, and as soon as they make an iron golem, they can flow from water into the lava to kill and obtain iron ingots.

4) Mob spawner XP farm

As players venture deep into the caves, they may find a spawner where hostile mobs spawn. Over the years, players have found a way to exploit this to make a highly efficient XP and item farm.

Players can expand the dungeon spawner area and flow water on the floor into a pit where players can quickly kill the spawned mobs to get loot and XP without getting attacked. Compared to other farms, this is one of the easiest to build if players are cautious.

3) Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane is one of the most valuable crops in the game as it gives players sugar and paper. Paper can be used to make several items and can even be used to trade with villagers. Making a sugarcane farm is relatively easy as players only need an observer to see if the crop has grown and a piston that breaks the crop for players to pick up.

2) Glowberry farm

Glowberries are the newest vine in Minecraft that generates in the new Lush Cave Biome. These give out faint light and can also be eaten. Players can easily make an automatic farm of these vines with observers and pistons. Hoppers and chests can collect the dropped item, and players can collect it.

1) Crop Farm

Crop farm is one of the first farms a player makes when they enter the game. It is essential for players as they get several crops from it, which helps them breed their farm animals. Players can make the easiest farm by manually sowing seeds and using bone meals to grow them, or they can use villagers and other techniques to make it automatic.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

