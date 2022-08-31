5 most effective Minecraft mob farms in 2022

In Minecraft, players can build various types of mob farms to obtain all kinds of items from different mobs. They are one of the most important features of the sandbox game since players constantly interact with these A.I. entities.

However, some of these mob farms are the most effective since they yield items of great importance to the players. Farms are certain structures that are constructed to obtain massive amounts of a particular item or several items without working too hard for them.

The most common types of farms are mob-related, where mobs are trapped and killed to obtain their loot. These are some of the best and most efficient mob farms in the game:

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other mob farms that are important as well.

Top five Minecraft mob farms that are most effective in 2022

5) Hoglin farm

Once players have progressed further in Minecraft, they will need loads of food items to survive as they fight more dangerous hostile mobs.

Though players usually have regular pig and cow farms in the Overworld realm, they can create an effective hoglin farm to obtain pre-cooked porkchops.

The farm can be constructed on the nether roof, right on top of the Crimson Forest biome. A platform will spawn Hoglins, and they will run in the opposite direction since warped fungus will be placed on one side.

Eventually, they will fall into a lava pit and burn to death. The cooked porkchops will be collected by hoppers and chests.

4) Gold farm

At a certain point, Minecraft players will feel the need to obtain loads of gold in order to create golden apples and carrots, which are brilliant food items in the game. Hence, a gold farm is quite effective in this case.

Rather than mining gold for hours on end, players can easily obtain gold nuggets and ingots through Zombified Piglins.

This farm can also be created on the nether roof, where several floors of magma cubes can be constructed where these mobs will spawn.

A killing and collection room can be made at the bottom of the farm where players can collect all the gold items.

3) Enderman farm

Players frequently need XP points to perform certain tasks in Minecraft. Over the years, an Enderman farm has proven to be the best way to obtain loads of XP.

Since these mysterious mobs spawn the most in the End realm, this farm can be either constructed on the main end island or inside any end city.

Players can either use water or endermite to displace Enderman and trap them in an area.

Remember to make the killing zone two blocks tall so they can't escape. Apart from XP, players can also farm loads of Ender Pearls.

2) Spawner farm

One of the easiest XP and mob loot farms that players can create in Minecraft is out of a spawner block.

These can be found in Dungeons, Mineshafts, Woodland Mansions, etc. and either spawn Zombies, Skeletons, or Spiders.

Players can expand the area around the spawner block for more mobs to spawn and strategically place water so that mobs can flow towards a killing room where players can easily kill them.

1) Regular hostile mob farm

If players want all kinds of items from common hostile mobs, they can simply create a common hostile mob farm in the Overworld.

This will essentially spawn all kinds of hostile mobs like Creepers, Zombies, Spiders, Skeletons, etc.

The farm will trap them in a killing room where players can simply eliminate them and obtain both XP and mob loot.

This is the most effective since players will get several types of mob loot from one farm.

