What are the best ways to find spawners in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, a spawner (or monster spawner) is a cage-like block that continuously creates mobs, usually of the hostile variety.

Often found in Minecraft's generated structures, spawners will continue to create mobs until they are broken or prohibited. For hostile mob spawners, it's possible to increase the light level around the block high enough to keep it from generating mobs.

Finding spawners themselves is another story, as they can appear in different parts depending on the structure they're in.

Fortunately, they shouldn't be too difficult to spot, especially if the player knows where to look. There are also a few tricks to help players find spawners easier.

Finding a spawner within a Minecraft structure

A blaze spawner found within a Nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

Depending on what Minecraft structure they generate in, spawners are typically found in fixed positions. There may be variations depending on the structure, but the fundamental placement is roughly the same. This allows players to memorize the typical locations of spawners as soon as they observe the layout of a structure.

Overall, spawners can be found in the following generated locations:

Dungeons

Mineshafts

Woodland Mansions

Strongholds

Nether Fortresses

Bastion Remnants

How to find each structure's spawn block efficiently

Dungeons

Dungeon spawners are found at the center of the structure (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can follow the steps below to find a spawn block in dungeons:

Find a naturally-generated cave. Dungeons are required to appear next to them or a similar hollow structure. Begin exploring the cave and keep an ear out for hostile mobs. Specifically, players should listen for zombie groans, the clank of skeletons or the hiss of spiders. If players like, they can activate subtitles in their settings to receive a visual indicator of mob noises in the bottom-right of their screen.

While exploring the cave, players should be on the lookout for cobblestone or mossy cobblestone. These blocks mark the presence of a dungeon structure.

Avoid locations that lack a solid floor or ceiling, as these areas cannot facilitate a dungeon spawn.

Once players find the cobblestone of a dungeon, they can either search for an opening or dig through the wall itself. Dungeons are mandated to contain at least one open space as an entrance. At the center of the dungeon, players can find the spawner block. It generates at the center of the dungeon's floor-level surface area, no matter the size.

Mineshafts

Spawners in mineshafts are almost always covered in cobwebs (Image via Mojang)

Players can follow the steps below to find a spawn block in mineshafts:

Find a mineshaft. These structures can generate in any Overworld biome in Minecraft. However, if players are looking for mineshafts that can be seen at surface level, they should search within a badlands biome.

All mineshafts share a common structure, including a parlor, corridors and abandoned passageways. Players will want to find the abandoned passageway as soon as possible, as these are responsible for concealing cave spider spawners.

Abandoned passageways are considered accessory corridors branching off from the main tunnels (the primary tunnels feature minecart tracks). Players should look for side passages filled with cobwebs. The cobwebs are generated to partially obscure the spawner from sight.

If players are having trouble, enabling subtitles and listening for spider hisses is a huge help, as mineshaft spawners can only generate cave spiders.

Woodland Mansions

Mansion spawners can occasionally be seen through windows (Image via u/slc_14/Reddit)

Players can follow the steps below to find a spawn block in woodland mansions:

Woodland mansions won't always generate with a spawner in Minecraft, but those that do have a specific room dedicated to them.

Once inside the mansion, players will want to find the secret room. These rooms are typically found on the second or third floor of the mansion.

Since secret rooms sometimes have no designated entrance, players should look for gaps between normal mansion rooms. This is best performed when on the first floor, as there are no windows to obstruct the effort.

Players may want to check the windows on the second and third floors before entering the mansion itself. Sometimes the "spider room" housing the spawner can be seen directly through a window. The room is easy to distinguish, as it's full of cobweb blocks.

If players are still having trouble, they can break apart the roof of the mansion. This will reveal the spawner room if it is on the third floor. This method can be used on other floors as well, though it is much more difficult to perform.

Much like mineshafts, woodland mansions in Minecraft can only generate spider spawners. Listening for spider hisses can instantly give away the room's position.

Strongholds

Stronghold spawners are always found in the End portal room (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can follow the steps below to find a spawn block in strongholds:

Stronghold mob spawners will always generate adjacent to the End portal inside its designated room. However, finding the End portal room to begin with can be tricky.

Locations of the End portal room vary, but players searching for it should note that it never generates within five rooms of the main staircase. Players should search deep into the back rooms of the stronghold to find the portal room.

Audio clues are a huge help here. Players should listen for the popping and flowing sound of lava, which marks the portal room. It's also possible to hear silverfish around the spawner block. Silverfish both hiss and make a distinct squirming sound as they move, which can assist players in spotting the right room.

To keep track of which rooms they've entered, players may want to consider placing a block near the entranceway.

If all else fails, players can begin to mine through the walls of the stronghold itself. This should be done with caution, however, as infested blocks sometimes reside in the wall and can release silverfish when broken.

Nether Fortresses

Blaze spawners generate on their own dedicated platform (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can follow the steps below to find a spawn block in Nether fortresses:

Nether fortresses consist of a collection of walkways and interior rooms in Minecraft. Players will want to stick to the exterior walkways to find blaze spawners. Interior rooms don't meet the conditions to facilitate these blocks.

While traversing walkways, players should look for stairs of approximately three blocks in height. If these stairs lead to an area fenced off with Nether brick fencing, then a blaze spawner should rest at the center of the platform.

It is important to note that blaze spawner platforms are always raised, so players will want to ensure the stairs they've found lead upward instead of downward.

Blaze sound cues are unmistakable. They emit a very metallic "breathing" sound effect and can also make the sound of flames. This makes them easily distinguishable by ear and also in Minecraft's subtitles.

Bastion Remnants

Bastion remnant spawners occasionally hang from roofing via chains (Image via u/TheArcCanidae/Reddit)

Players can follow the steps below to find a spawn block in bastion remnants:

Once Minecraft players have made their way to a bastion remnant, they'll want to make a beeline for its treasure room. Bastions generate as large structures comprised of four smaller structures, so this may take some time to search.

To identify the treasure room, Minecraft players should look for a room containing multiple bridges suspended over a pool of lava.

When the treasure room has been discovered, players will want to make their way to the bottom of it. This is where the magma cube spawner block resides.

In just about every circumstance, the spawner should be in plain sight at the bottom of the treasure room. It will be suspended by a chain from the nearby roofing blocks and generates magma cubes.

Minecraft players will have to listen carefully for the sound of magma cubes, as they make no audible noise except for when they move. As they hop about, they'll make a "squish" sound, giving away their location and that of their spawner block.

With this information in their arsenal, Minecraft players should be able to locate any spawner block with little to no difficulty. Every structure in the game has its variations, and the larger structures may take more time to search on average.

Regardless, as long as players know the general premise of how spawners work in each structure, their memory and instincts should lead them to the spawner block.

