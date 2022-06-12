5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft streamer Billzo

Bill "Billzo" Hope is an English Minecraft YouTuber who's best known for his boisterous personality, unique sense of humor, and his contributions to the (now-defunct) Bear Survival-Multiplayer (SMP), as well as Island Z.

Billzo has become a viral and beloved content creator since he first began uploading content on August 17, 2021. His videos mostly have to do with gaming, specializing in Minecraft. Lately, he's taken a shine to vlogging and doing skits and sketches with friends and fellow content creators such as Toby "Tubbo," Jack "JackManifoldTV," Aimee "Aimsey," and Ranboo.

There is much to know about this up-and-coming content creator. This article will count down five fun trivia facts about Billzo.

Billzo is a wildly popular content creator

5) He is bisexual

Bill has been very open about his sexuality in videos before. He pokes fun at his bisexuality while remaining proud of who he is. Fans often look to this as a source of inspiration and pride in their identities. Seeing that someone they look up to is so open and proud of who he is can make a world of difference to those who aren't as comfortable in their skin.

4) He's been on a private jet

On December 1, 2021, Bill accompanied Tubbo, Ranboo, Aimsey, and Freddie "Badlinu" on a private jet to Miami, Florida, during their trip to America.

Tubbo @TubboLive GUYS WHAT THE HELL IS THIS TIMELINE HOLY SHIT GUYS WHAT THE HELL IS THIS TIMELINE HOLY SHIT https://t.co/n2fXvhBmCl

Tubbo posted pictures of the event on Twitter. Several of the replies poked fun at the extravagance of hiring a private jet to take them to Miami, but it must've been an excellent experience for all the streamers involved in that plane trip to Florida.

3) His favorite color is red

Bill did a Q&A on his Instagram in early November 2021. Amongst the many queries, one of them asked the simple question, "favorite color?"

Bill replied, but enthusiastically, "red!"

2) He has type one diabetes

While on stream with Ranboo, Tubbo, Aimsey, Badlinu, and Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Bill flatly revealed that he had diabetes after being offered a gummy bear.

Tommy asked shortly after if he had diabetes, to which Bill replied:

"Are you doubting that I'm diabetic?"

They proceed to joke around about it for a bit. Aimsey even asks how he felt about being diabetic, to which Bill replies casually:

"I ain't mad about it. I love shooting up [insulin] after a good KFC"

1) He's dyslexic

While on stream with Tubbo and Aimsey, the three start talking about how they're not the best at Scrabble. Bill laughs and states that he has dyslexia, to which Tubbo replies, "same!"

They poke fun at Aimsey (who isn't dyslexic) for having the "audacity" to say she's terrible at Scrabble when she isn't even dyslexic.

It's refreshing to see content creators being so open and accepting of a disability that many of their fans certainly struggle with in their lives.

