"I've got no insulin, no bandana": Minecraft streamer Billzo reveals to worried fans that he had been robbed in Miami

On May 24, 2022, Bill "Billzo" took to social media to update fans on the wellbeing of both himself and his friend Freddie "Badlinu" after they were robbed while filming in Miami.

Billzo has become an incredibly popular and beloved content creator since he first started uploading content on August 17, 2021. His videos mostly have to do with gaming, but lately, he's taken a shine to vlogging and doing skits and sketches with friends such as Toby "Tubbo", Jack "JackManifoldTV", Aimee "Aimsey," and Ranboo.

His recent rise in popularity has granted him the opportunity to travel around the world to meet his friends and fellow streamers, as well as film vlogs and content for his channel. His most recent journey, a vlogged trip around the USA, ended in traumatic devastation when he was robbed during the final leg of the Miami trip.

Billzo tweets out, confirming his wellbeing and safety after being robbed in Miami

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Billzo tweeted out a short video discussing the recently robbery as well as announcing that he would no longer be releasing his vlog of America.

billzo @billzo_ Sorry again people Sorry again people https://t.co/AXSGdfHEEc

Billzo stated:

"Yo, apologies about my hair... Um, so there's actually not going to be any America vlog anymore. Apologies, boys. Me and Fred were filming the last part of the video in Miami and we just got robbed. A lot of sh*t got taken."

The thief had taken not only his signature samurai bandana but also a laptop belonging to Freddie. They also stole a black bag containing the insulin that Billzo, a type one diabetic, needs to regulate his sugar levels.

Bill added:

"If anyone sees a small black bag and you live in Miami, it's got my insulin in it and everything. Also, um... The bandana's gone. I don't know if we're going to replace it or what, but I've got no insulin, we've got no bandana, Fred's lost his laptop. Sorry about the vlog again, boys."

After the video was tweeted out, the pair were flooded with support and concern from fans and friends alike. Fans urged the young content creator not to apologize for being unable to release a vlog after such a traumatic event.

Sarah Simons @MrsSarahSimons @badlinu @billzo_ Ahhh babes, just seen this. Hope you two are okay. So glad you're safe and so sorry this has happened to you. I've messaged you in our Mexico Group thingy. Lots of love and massive hugs. xx @badlinu @billzo_ Ahhh babes, just seen this. Hope you two are okay. So glad you're safe and so sorry this has happened to you. I've messaged you in our Mexico Group thingy. Lots of love and massive hugs. xx

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA @billzo_ glad you guys are safe, fuckin hell @billzo_ glad you guys are safe, fuckin hell

Ady Manifold @AdrianManifold @billzo_ Don't apologise. What a traumatising experience you've both gone through. Just forget about the material things that have been taken. They're replaceable, you and Freddie aren't. Focus on getting the insulin you need and stay safe and well. Take care. @billzo_ Don't apologise. What a traumatising experience you've both gone through. Just forget about the material things that have been taken. They're replaceable, you and Freddie aren't. Focus on getting the insulin you need and stay safe and well. Take care.❤️

izzy @beetaunt @billzo_ bill holy shit u do not have to be sorry ur health and safety comes way before content. i am so sorry you lost your insulin and valuables i really hope you’re able to get some emergency meds @billzo_ bill holy shit u do not have to be sorry ur health and safety comes way before content. i am so sorry you lost your insulin and valuables i really hope you’re able to get some emergency meds

Freddie @badlinu @billzo_ Luckily we’re safe guys, thanks for the kind messages @billzo_ Luckily we’re safe guys, thanks for the kind messages

Freddie later responded to the tweet, thanking those who were sending well wishes their way and confirming to concerned parties that he and Bill were safe.

