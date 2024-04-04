5 features the Minecraft community loved on April Fool's 2024

Minecraft received the April Fool’s update and it surpassed all expectations. While most of the players were expecting to find one or two new items added and perhaps a similar amount of easter eggs at best, nobody saw Mojang Studios adding a brand new dimension with five well-designed biomes to the game.

Not to forget a host of other items and mobs were incorporated as well. The aptly named Poisonous Potato dimension even has its boss mob which is hilariously named ‘Mega Spud, Potatolord of the Fried Legion.’ While the entire update was positively received, some of the new features stood out from the rest.

Features Minecraft community loved on April Fools 2024

The term ‘spoilt for choice’ would be the perfect way to describe all the features in the April Fool’s update. Some players might say that this update is better than the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update. From funny items and mobs to some great tools that should be added permanently to the game, here are the five best April Fool’s update features.

1) Lashing Potato

The lashing potato (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the best items added to Minecraft is the lashing potato. This potato can be made by using a poisonous potato and a toxic beam. The item is a grappling hook that sticks to almost anything and pulls the players towards it. Adding a grappling hook to the game makes traversing a lot more exciting and fun. This is a feature that Mojang should add to the base game.

Since the lashing potato has limited durability, players must use it wisely and efficiently. This is by far one of the best features introduced to the game, not just in the April Fool’s update but in all additions.

2) Floatater

The floatater block (Image via Mojang Studios)

Floatater is a block that players can make using floatato and hot potato. While the name might sound goofy, this is one of the most fun blocks added to the game. The floatato is like a rocket engine which, when activated using a redstone signal, starts flying in one direction. The best aspect is that it can carry other items and mobs with it, including players.

Naturally, the Minecraft community started experimenting with this block, making rocket ships and even an explosive missile. The floatater is a powerful block when it comes to building things and we can expect wonderful builds from the community showing up soon.

3) Potato fries

Potato fries in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

For years, Minecraft players have asked for the poisonous potato to have some use. It has been present in the game yet does nothing other than just take up space in the inventory. Finally, developers have given it multiple uses, with the most fun one being that players can make potato fries out of it.

They can cook poisonous potatoes and turn the useless item into something very handy. Eating it restores four hunger points. Mojang should keep this feature permanently.

4) Poisonous Potato Hammer

The poisonous potato hammer (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players were excited when Mojang Studios added the mace weapon. It is a great tool, with the only downside being it's very difficult to obtain. The Poisonous Potato dimension is somewhat similar to the mace. On the other hand, the poisonous potato hammer is not too difficult to make.

The poisonous potato hammer is a great weapon that comes with an attack damage of 11 and a knockback enchantment. It can be made using a poisonous potato and a blaze rod, which makes it difficult to obtain, but not as much as the mace.

5) Vicious Potato

The vicious potato (Image via Mojang Studio)

Another interesting block added to the game is the vicious potato. As the name suggests, this is a vicious block that will shoot projectiles at nearby mobs. It randomly selects a mob and then fires at it, and the projectile does a lot of damage. They can be found in the hash biome of the potato dimension.