5 features Minecraft still needs to improve in 2022

Minecraft has seen seemingly countless updates since its full release back in 2011, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have plenty of improvements ahead.

Although Mojang's smash-hit sandbox game has improved leaps and bounds, there's always room for more. No game is perfect and needs to be tweaked or have additional content introduced. Minecraft's community is still making suggestions over a decade into its tenure, and a fair share of them have made their way into the game.

However, other features can still use quite a bit of attention. These features come in different sizes and importances, but are great points of emphasis for Mojang's development calendar.

Minecraft: Features that can use significant improvements in 2022

5) Advancements/Achievements

Advancements and achievements are fun challenges, but they could provide more rewards (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Java Edition's advancements and Bedrock Edition's achievements are solid milestones to follow to track a player's progress. With that being said, they don't do much else for the player.

It's true that some reward a sum total of experience points, many of these rewards aren't quite worth the time invested. By improving the rewards for advancements and achievements, especially for challenges, players will have more incentive to work through their milestones. It's a small improvement, but it would certainly help players along during their progression.

4) Expanding the End

Aside from end cities and the ender dragon fight, the End is a bit sparse (Image via Mojang)

Survival Mode players know the End dimension well. It's the final location in Minecraft's standard progression, leading to the boss fight with the Ender Dragon. Eventually, it leads to end cities and ships where players can obtain exceptional items such as Elytra.

Be that as it may, the End is quite bare, except for a few new blocks and a metric ton of endermen. The dimension is relatively scaled-down compared to the Nether and could be expanded significantly to warrant more exploration.

3) Improving villager trades

Villager trades range from excellent to confounding (Image via Mojang)

Villager trading can be very helpful in Minecraft, but many trades simply don't make a lot of sense and actively hurt the player. For example, one trade requires players to give up four scutes for a single emerald. Scutes are quite time-consuming to earn, requiring the raising of baby turtles into their adult forms.

Earning one scute takes a while, and earning four is worth way more than a single emerald. It wouldn't take much to tweak the trade tables, as many modders have already done so themselves, so it's something Mojang might want to look into.

2) Tameable pets

Minecraft has a few tameable animals, but a lot more can be done with them (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's stable of animal mobs that players can tame has increased since the days of racking up tamed wolves, but there's a lot of room for growth. Most tamed animals currently perform pretty basic functions, and Mojang can introduce some RPG elements to liven things up.

If players had more interactions with their tameable animals, such as training or teaching tricks, these mobs might have more use past their rudimentary activities. Players may even enjoy and grow a connection with their mobs by spending time with them.

1) Equalizing exclusives

The Sweeping Edge enchantment is exclusive to Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Although some variance between Minecraft versions is understandable, one of the bigger complaints leveled by players is the fact that certain features are exclusive to specific versions of the game.

Iterations such as Education Edition aside, there are several features that exist in Java and Bedrock editions of the game that don't exist in the opposite version or work completely differently.

Also Read Article Continues below

This is partially due to Java and Bedrock editions possessing different codebases, but Mojang can surely level the playing field between its iterations all the same.

Edited by R. Elahi