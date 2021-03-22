Minecraft players have been fighting against the mobs of the night since the birth of the game. The game has evolved since those humble beginnings and has added harder mobs with each rendition.

Older players will remember a time before Enderman, when just a creeper was enough to scare players into their shelter. However, the game has changed a lot since those early days, and now, players have terrifying mobs like Withers to worry about. Villages are at constant risk of a pillager attack, and the ocean is no longer free from danger.

For new and returning old players alike, here are the top 5 enemies to watch out for in Minecraft.

5 hardest enemies to defeat in Minecraft

#1 - Wither

Wither statue (Image via planetminecraft.com)

Players would be surprised to know how hard it is to beat a Wither in Minecraft. Especially in Hardcore on the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, Withers are the hardest enemy in the entire game, with 600 health points. They can kill players by shooting blue and black Wither heads. They create a massive explosion when they spawn into the game, and they're incredibly hostile towards any living creature.

#2 - Ender Dragon

An animated depiction of an Ender Dragon (Image via clipzui.com)

Every player knows that the way to beat the game is to search for a stronghold and enter the end portal to defeat the dreaded Ender Dragon. But just how powerful is this creature?

The Ender Dragon has 200 health points, but don't think this makes it much easier to kill than the Wither. The player will have to take out all the end crystals with a bow, and then try to attack the ender dragon. This is a much harder task than it seems.

#3 - Raider group

For the sake of ease, all the raid enemies will be added into one group. Minecraft raids consist of 3 main dangerous raiders, including the Ravager, Evoker, and Vindicator.

Ravagers have 100 health points and spawn at wave 3 of a raid. These monsters can throw players back 5 blocks and inflict quite a bit of damage. Vindicators can use their axes to break down wooden doors and kill villagers and players alike. Evokers are like the illager version of a witch; they cast spells and summon vexes.

#4 - Piglin brutes and Zombified Pigmen

The pig creatures of the Nether are both highly dangerous mobs, with Piglin Brutes being more dangerous because of their predisposition to hostility. Piglin Brutes will attack players on sight and have 50 health points.

Zombified Pigmen are a bit different. These mobs are neutral, however, if a player attacks one, all of the pigmen in the region will swarm the player at once. This may not seem like much, but defeating 20 hostile pigmen is no easy task.

#5 - Elder guardians

Elder guardian (Image via YouTube.com)

The elder guardian is one of the most difficult mobs to get to. This monument guarder gives the player mining fatigue, which makes it extremely difficult to dig into the guardian's monument.

The only way to cure the mining fatigue is to drink milk, however, monuments are usually so far underwater, that a player needs a potion of water breathing to get inside one, and drinking milk takes away this potion's effect. Not just that, but regular guardians are constantly attacking players and draining their health. Good luck defeating this enemy.