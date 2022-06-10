5 most interesting facts about Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft fans all over the world rejoiced when the 1.19 update, aka The Wild Update, was released a couple of days ago.

After waiting for over eight months and dealing with the seemingly never-ending beta versions, snapshots and pre-releases, players breathed a sigh of relief when the update was finally released.

The 1.19 update brought a variety of new features to the game. Among the most notable additions were the Deep Dark biome, the ancient city structure, the terrifying Warden, the allay, frogs and tadpoles. However, there are certain changes that might have been overlooked by some players.

This article lists five Minecraft 1.19 facts that players may have missed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

1) Creepy sound collection in the new music disc

As many players know, a new music disc was released with The Wild Update. The disc, titled "5", is one of the most unique items in the game right now. This is because, unlike the other 14 discs, "5" actually needs to be crafted using nine different disc fragments.

The disc fragments are only found in ancient city chests and are described by the Minecraft Wiki as "extremely rare." When played, they emit a collection of spooky sounds, many of which can be recognized by players.

If they listen hard enough, players can identify several sounds like a Warden's roar, a sculk shrieker being activated and an amethyst cluster breaking. They can sometimes even hear sounds from the game's spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons.

2) The Warden can sense your fear (sort of)

Many players might know that the cavity in the Warden's chest, where its heart is supposed to be, actually houses a ton of "souls." However, what's interesting is how these souls behave.

The thumping sounds a player hears while facing off or evading a Warden are those very souls. These souls work or "beat" faster when the Warden gets suspicious of intruders in its surroundings.

This is supposed to mimic a player's sense of panic, as the player gets tenser as the Warden becomes increasingly suspicious of their location.

Players can also use these thumping sounds to determine how close the Warden is to discovering them.

3) Ancient city structure names

One thing that some Minecraft players might not know is that the structures or areas within the ancient city structures have their own designated names. While many are given common names like "large pillar," "tall ruin," and "chamber," others have unique names.

For example, the area with blue ice, grey carpets, ladders and a chest is known as "the ice box." The area with the naturally spawning skeleton skull is known as "the barracks," while the area with the small water deposits is called "the sauna."

4) Reinforced deepslate: Unbreakable or annoying?

The reinforced deepslate block is one of the new blocks introduced in Minecraft 1.19. This block is found adorning the gigantic frame of the city center wall in ancient cities.

Many players believe that the block is unbreakable because it shows almost no signs of damage several seconds into mining it. However, players will be surprised to know that this block takes a shocking 82.5 seconds to break with a Netherite pickaxe and drops nothing.

5) Jean, the special dragon

The Ender Dragon is one of the most iconic mobs in all of gaming. It is the final boss of Minecraft. The dragon's name is speculated to be "Jean," with the rumors originating from Notch himself.

Speaking of mobs, the sculk catalyst is one of the newest blocks to be added into the game with The Wild Update. The block converts nearby mob deaths and the XP generated from them into sculk, which spreads over nearby blocks. This process takes place after the death of every mob in the game, except that of the Ender Dragon.

Sculk catalysts have no effect after the death of the Ender Dragon. This was initially called out as a supposed mistake by a player. However, Mojang's senior game developer confirmed that it was not a mistake and that the feature had not been implemented yet.

