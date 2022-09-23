5 interesting redstone builds for Minecraft beginners in 2022

Redstone is one of the most fascinating features in Minecraft. While most activities are performed manually by players, the unique power of redstone enables some of them to be automated. A few redstone blocks and items can be automatically activated without a player's involvement. Over the years, players have come up with innumerable devices with the help of this feature.

Newcomers who have recently started playing the game can be overwhelmed by redstone mechanics in Minecraft. While it is a fun feature to play around with, it is not the easiest to understand. However, beginners can take small steps and build some basic contraptions to get the hang of redstone.

Top 5 beginner-friendly redstone builds in Minecraft (2022)

5) Automatic trash can

Automatic trash can where Minecraft players can throw away useless items (Image via Mojang)

Although new players must never discard items since they can be used one way or another, if they are sure about an item being useless, they can destroy it by throwing it into lava or cactus. Players can do this easily by creating an automatic trash can gadget with the help of droppers, hoppers, and a few redstone circuits.

Once players throw useless items into a chest that acts as a trash can, the device will start working. Items will transfer from chest to hopper and finally to the dropper, activating through a redstone contraption and dropping them in a lava pit.

4) Redstone piston door

A completely automated door made from blocks with the help of redstone in Minecraft (Image via Instructables/Aiden_78)

Initially, players will create a simple door for their base. Though there is nothing wrong with having a basic door that can protect players and allow them to move in and out of a base, they can also create an automatic door made up of solid blocks.

To do this, players can create a simple redstone contraption with pistons and a redstone circuit underneath it. The pistons must be sticky so that they can push and pull the blocks that will act as the door. The entire contraption can then be activated and deactivated via pressure plates.

3) Simple flying machine

A simple flying machine on which players can stand and travel in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Flying machines are a type of redstone contraption that has been used in many mega contraptions. However, beginners must first learn to build the game's most straightforward flying machine possible. They will need two observers, two sticky pistons, and four slime or honey blocks to do this.

If players use honey blocks, they can stand on them and travel from one point to another, whereas slime blocks are also used in other contraptions where flying machines are useful.

2) Automatic redstone lamp

Redstone lamp can automatically light up at night with a daylight sensor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

New players will likely surround their base with torches to prevent hostile mobs from spawning. However, placing beautiful redstone lamps that automatically switch on and off is much more esthetically pleasing.

Redstone lamps can be connected with daylight sensors, which automatically send a redstone signal at night and switch the lamp on. Players can place them on top of a fence tower to create street lamps around the base.

1) Observer-Piston contraption for farming

Observer and pistons placed in a Minecraft farm (Image via Mojang)

Observers and pistons are two of the most used redstone blocks in the game. They are primarily employed in crop farms since one can detect whether the crop has grown or not, while the other can push through the crop to break it into items. Hoppers and chests can then collect these items.

Observers can connect to a piston by placing one redstone dust behind them. Usually, a piston stays below an observer so that it can break the crop successfully.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other redstone contraptions that beginners can learn.

