5 issues with Minecraft Vibrant Visuals that need resolving

Vibrant Visuals is the newly announced visual upgrade feature for Minecraft. Mojang Studios, the developers of the blocky game, announced this visual upgrade in the first Minecraft Live of 2025. They stated that it would first arrive in Bedrock Edition and then in Java Edition. Vibrant Visuals contain directional and volumetric lighting, reflections, dynamic shadows, volumetric fog, and much more.

Recently, Mojang released Vibrant Visuals to Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.21.80.25 as an experimental feature. While the developers nailed most feature details, there are still some issues that need resolving. Read on!

Note: There are strong chances that these issues will soon be resolved by Mojang before Vibrant Visuals' official release.

List of five major issues with Minecraft Vibrant Visuals that need to be resolved

1) Brightness imbalance between day and night

The gamma, contrast, and brightness levels are slightly disbalanced between day and nighttime (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players activate Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview version, they will notice a new brightness slider under the new drop-down menu in video settings. This brightness slider is particularly meant for Vibrant Visuals.

If players adjust the brightness during daytime, they will notice that nighttime becomes too dark, to a point where it is impossible to see anything in a cave or under a tree.

On the other hand, if players adjust the brightness according to nighttime, the daytime will look extremely bright.

By observing the darkness and brightness of Vibrant Visuals, it was clear that Mojang could slightly tweak the brightness, contrast, and gamma levels in the lighting mechanics to bring more balance between day and night exposure levels.

Of course, players can also adjust and set their monitor's brightness and gamma levels to see better in the game for now.

2) Point lights are too bright

The point light is currently too bright, even without bloom (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With Vibrant Visuals, Mojang added a light system called point light. This will only be visible on select devices, particularly those that have RTX technology on their GPUs. When point light is active, however, the light coming from sources like torches, lanterns, and candles is too bright, as of this writing.

As shown in the picture above, the point light makes torches too bright, while the light bouncing off the surrounding blocks is bearable. Even if the bloom setting is switched off, the point light remains too bright to look at directly. To reduce the overall level of contrast, Mojang should reduce the point light's intensity.

3) Underwater fog effect is not yet polished

Underwater fog still looks extremely pixelated and basic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players activate Vibrant Visuals and take a dip in any water body, they will notice that the underwater fog is not yet polished for an official release. As the picture above clearly shows, the underwater fog looks quite basic, with distant blocks being visible but without any detail.

Water source and flowing blocks, or glass blocks that are on the surface, are clearly visible from a distance, even if you are underwater and far away from them.

Furthermore, the underwater fog does not work with the night vision status effects. As of this writing, disabling the volumetric fog in the settings produces a better underwater effect.

4) Some emissive textures and particles are not glowing

Some emissive textures and particles are not glowing at the moment (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Similar to other shader packs, Vibrant Visuals will also bring glowing emmissive textures and particles to Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions. Mojang showcased in their live event how most emissive blocks and particles will glow in the dark. While the first iteration of Vibrant Visuals in beta and preview does not have many emmisive textures glowing, some of them are not.

In the picture above, the new firefly bush has glowing pixels on the bush itself, but the firefly particles that the plant emits do not glow in the dark, something that should be glowing. Like so, there are a few other emissive textures and particles that need to glow in the dark.

5) Sun and moonlight leak inside caves

Sunlight leaking from block edges in caves (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another small but noticeable issue found in Vibrant Visuals was that sunlight and moonlight were leaking from block edges when players were in a cave. This occurred occasionally at certain angles.

Though these issues are not a massive deal, it can be jarring to see this bug while players are trying to immerse themselves in a Minecraft world with Vibrant Visuals. Hence, Mojang should also take a look at these graphical glitches and fix them before the feature's official release.

