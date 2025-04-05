Minecraft Education releases Wheel of Steve world inspired by live-action movie

Minecraft Education has just released a Wheel of Steve world inspired by the live-action movie to celebrate the first adaptation of the sandbox title on the big screen. This educational version of the base game offers students unique ways to tackle subjects and offers game-based learning. This new world incorporates the film's universe within the overarching architecture of the mode.
Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Education releasing Wheel of Steve world inspired by live-action movie.
Minecraft Education unveils Wheel of Steve world inspired by live-action movie
Minecraft Education has released a Wheel of Steve world to celebrate the release of A Minecraft Movie, the live-action adaptation of the bestselling sandbox. This unique world takes students on a journey of the overworld and promotes team-building skills and community interaction in the classroom.
It is designed for students aged 8-14 and supports single-player as well as multiplayer gameplay for up to eight players at a time. In this world, two teams have to compete in a series of cooperative minigames that focus on 21st-century skills.
The Minecraft Education wheel of Steve has the following five challenges that students can take part in:
- Orb Ambush: Each team has to try and maintain control of the orb for as long as possible. It fosters communication and team-building, allowing students to have each other's backs.
- Grid Wars: Students have to race against other teams to place blocks into a specific pattern. The team completing most patterns first within the allotted time is victorious.
- Contraption Craft-Off: Players need to repair and fix a contraption to win in this mode. They will have to fetch the correct pieces to craft the different parts and then hand them over to their teammates to complete the build.
- Knock it Off: Engaging archery event where players will have to figure out unique interactions between targets to create combinations and earn more points.
- Elytra Rumble: Elytra Rumble is an engaging attack-and-defense game where students will use TNT blocks and drop them in their opponent team's volcanoes. Five successful drops will lead to victory.
These games in Minecraft Education are based on the film's world and offer students an engaging and educational way to engage with the narrative while continuing their learning.
Also read — A Minecraft Movie review: Jack Black and Jason Momoa save the overworld in a hilarious, action-packed adventure
