5 Minecraft add-ons to avoid in 2022

Add-on is all-encompassing term that describes everything that can change Minecraft. These are not things that generally come from Mojang and are never considered a part of vanilla Minecraft. They can change anything, from the way the items look to its features. Many of these are used on servers to play minigames.

Add-ons are generally well-appreciated by the Minecraft community. A lot of players use them regularly and probably prefer gameplay with them. There are a lot of really good add-ons, but they are not all desirable.

Some add-ons, however, are best left avoided. In fact, all the ones on this list should not be tampered with, and the player should evade them even before trying them out.

Minecraft add-ons that should be ignored

5) MS Painted resource pack

The texture pack is admittedly very creative and can admittedly be fun. However, the wild textures and the lack of details quickly get old. Some images with this resource pack can even be hard to look at. It looks almost nothing like Minecraft. Bright and colorful texture packs are good as a novelty, but they get old quickly.

4) Candy Craft resource pack

Candy Craft has the same allure. At first glance, it seems like a fun, bright resource pack, which can make Minecraft a little more enjoyable. However, it also gets old pretty quickly. Adjusting to the textures and figuring out what the blocks are is very difficult, too.

Another thing to note is that things never look the same. Vanilla textures are usually ingrained in players' minds since they are so familiar, so changing them drastically can make it really hard.

3) Headcrumbs

In theory, this mod is good to look at. It adds mob heads for all vanilla mobs as well as the ones added by the mod. These can all be worn, too, which is fun. However, according to Reddit u/aaronhowser1, it has adverse effects:

The End is one of the best places in the game and is especially fun to explore, but this mod makes it difficult. That is a frustrating side effect for what would otherwise be a fun mod.

2) Chance Cubes

Chance Cubes is a form of a Lucky Block mod, which was very popular for a long time. Minecraft can be a relatively predictable game, so mods that provide a bit of unpredictability are often beloved. However, this particular one was not as popular as the others. The description of the mod reads:

"Explore your world and open these mystical blocks to obtain random rewards. Some rewards are helpful while others can be devastating."

The second part of that description is a key stipulation, and it happens quite often. The rewards are usually more devastating than helpful, which is frustrating. If it is truly random, it can be fun, but it certainly does not seem that way.

1) Galacticraft

Galacticraft is one of the more interesting mods. It's considered one of the more popular space mods and has been considered a real game changer. In principle, the mod is cool and might be fun for a lot of players, but it's definitely not for everyone. As Reddit u/Vsdgkk puts it, there are a lot of problems with the gameplay:

This mod could be a lot better. Unfortunately, it is quite haphazard, and has resulted in something that is quite frustrating to work with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

