5 Minecraft mobs that have received a fresh new look in recent years

Despite being 15 years old, Minecraft continues to receive updates from Mojang. The game's mobs, a crucial component, have also undergone various updates in the past, including visual enhancements. When we look at the last five years, several mobs have received either texture or model updates. Some of them received more drastic changes than others.

Ad

Here is a list of Minecraft mobs that received fresh new textures or model updates in the last five years.

List of 5 Minecraft mobs that received a fresh look

1) Bat

Bats recently received a texture and 3D model change (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Bats are one of the least interesting ambient mob that simply spawns in dark areas of the Overworld and fly around aimlessly to enhance the environment. Ever since the mob was released in the game, it looked like the mob on the left side of the picture.

Ad

Trending

Fast forward to 2023, Mojang decided to change the bat's appearance in a small update called Bats and Pots. Their model was updated, and textures were completely changed. Their heads and ears became larger, their bodies and wings became smaller, and their texture pixels also became larger to fit with other mob textures.

2) Vex

Vex received a major texture and 3D model change

Vexes also received major texture and model changes in Minecraft, which were somewhat similar to bats. Previously, they had a smaller head, a larger body, and smaller pixel textures.

Ad

In December 2022, Mojang decided to change the hostile creature's appearance. Their heads became larger, their bodies became smaller, wings shape changed, and the pixel size of their textures was increased to fit with other mob textures. Another major change was that their smiling mouth was completely removed, with their eyes taking up most of the space on their faces.

3) Ghast

Ghast received the smallest texture change (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ghast probably received the slightest of texture changes on this list. The hostile creature that dwells in the Nether recently received a small texture change, especially after the introduction of happy ghasts for the Minecraft summer game drop.

Ad

The Nether ghast initially had larger pixels on its texture. The left side of the picture shows larger pixels making up the tear marks on the cheeks, and also large pixels in the gills area. With the updated textures, the pixels have become slightly smaller.

4) Cow

Temperate cows received a minor texture and model update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Cows are one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft. They underwent several texture changes in the past, but recently, they received yet another change. In the 1.21.4 game drop, the gray textures on their body were more detailed and faded more gradually. Furthermore, their nose now protrudes out of their face, which is slightly more realistic than before.

Ad

This texture change is only concerning temperate cows. They also received two warm and cold variants in the game drop.

5) Zombified Piglin

Zombified Piglin completely changed in 2020 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If we look back five years ago, there was a major change in how zombified piglins looked in Minecraft. Before their texture change, these creatures were called zombie pigmen.

Ad

They had the same texture and model of a pig, but they stood on two legs and held a golden sword in their hands. This old texture remained in the game from its official release to February 2020, when they finally changed.

In February 2020, Mojang released snapshot 20w07a for the 1.16 Nether update, in which they completely changed their texture and renamed them zombified piglins. The new model had a bigger head that looked similar to regular piglins that were added with the update as well.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!