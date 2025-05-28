5 Minecraft mobs that have received a fresh new look in recent years

Despite being 15 years old, Minecraft continues to receive updates from Mojang. The game's mobs, a crucial component, have also undergone various updates in the past, including visual enhancements. When we look at the last five years, several mobs have received either texture or model updates. Some of them received more drastic changes than others.
Here is a list of Minecraft mobs that received fresh new textures or model updates in the last five years.
List of 5 Minecraft mobs that received a fresh look
1) Bat
Bats are one of the least interesting ambient mob that simply spawns in dark areas of the Overworld and fly around aimlessly to enhance the environment. Ever since the mob was released in the game, it looked like the mob on the left side of the picture.
Fast forward to 2023, Mojang decided to change the bat's appearance in a small update called Bats and Pots. Their model was updated, and textures were completely changed. Their heads and ears became larger, their bodies and wings became smaller, and their texture pixels also became larger to fit with other mob textures.
2) Vex
Vexes also received major texture and model changes in Minecraft, which were somewhat similar to bats. Previously, they had a smaller head, a larger body, and smaller pixel textures.
In December 2022, Mojang decided to change the hostile creature's appearance. Their heads became larger, their bodies became smaller, wings shape changed, and the pixel size of their textures was increased to fit with other mob textures. Another major change was that their smiling mouth was completely removed, with their eyes taking up most of the space on their faces.
3) Ghast
Ghast probably received the slightest of texture changes on this list. The hostile creature that dwells in the Nether recently received a small texture change, especially after the introduction of happy ghasts for the Minecraft summer game drop.
The Nether ghast initially had larger pixels on its texture. The left side of the picture shows larger pixels making up the tear marks on the cheeks, and also large pixels in the gills area. With the updated textures, the pixels have become slightly smaller.
4) Cow
Cows are one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft. They underwent several texture changes in the past, but recently, they received yet another change. In the 1.21.4 game drop, the gray textures on their body were more detailed and faded more gradually. Furthermore, their nose now protrudes out of their face, which is slightly more realistic than before.
This texture change is only concerning temperate cows. They also received two warm and cold variants in the game drop.
5) Zombified Piglin
If we look back five years ago, there was a major change in how zombified piglins looked in Minecraft. Before their texture change, these creatures were called zombie pigmen.
They had the same texture and model of a pig, but they stood on two legs and held a golden sword in their hands. This old texture remained in the game from its official release to February 2020, when they finally changed.
In February 2020, Mojang released snapshot 20w07a for the 1.16 Nether update, in which they completely changed their texture and renamed them zombified piglins. The new model had a bigger head that looked similar to regular piglins that were added with the update as well.
