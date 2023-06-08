5 minor but game-changing features in Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update is the next installment for the age-old sandbox title that has been around since 2011. Mojang has released the update for both Java and Bedrock Editions for players to download. It adds many new features like mobs, biomes, structures, blocks, and items. However, there is much more than meets the eye.

Usually, these kinds of updates have many minor features and additions that the big ones generally overshadow. The Minecraft 1.20 update is no different, as it adds loads of little changes that can alter the gameplay for some players.

Top 5 small features in Minecraft 1.20 update that could be game-changing

5) Netherite upgrade

Previously, players needed a netherite ingot to upgrade their diamond gear to netherite. This was quite tough as they had to scour through the Nether to find a handful of Ancient Debris blocks to extract netherite from it. However, now they need to jump through another hoop to get nethreite gear.

The 1.20 update brings a new item called the netherite upgrade smithing template which is essential for players to upgrade their gear to netherite. These items will be found in bastion remnants.

4) Block of amethyst resonates sculk sensor vibrations

Though sculk sensors were released a few months ago with The Wild Update, they did not fully enable Redstone players to create massive wireless contraptions. One reason was that the vibration frequency degraded as it traveled from one sculk sensor to another. However, this will now change with the 1.20 update.

A block of amethyst placed adjacent to sculk sensor will resonate the vibration frequency and prevent it from dipping over long distances. This way, players can create long-distance wireless redstone contraptions.

3) Editable signs

Players who frequently use signs in their worlds can now edit their signs even after they are placed as a block. This is a huge feature as it allows players to fix typos or completely rewrite whatever is written on the sign.

Moreover, if they want to lock the sign permanently, they can simply use honeycomb to wax it.

2) Smithing template duplication

Though smithing templates are the prominent feature of the update, it contains several minor details and uses that some players might miss. One of the most helpful aspects of smithing templates is that they can be duplicated as often as players want.

Once players find a smithing template, they can take a particular block compatible with it and seven diamonds to duplicate the item. This means that all the smithing templates must be found only once, after which users can find specific blocks and diamonds to keep duplicating them.

1) Simplified sculk sensor vibration frequency

In previous updates, the sculk sensor's vibration frequency chart had several activities that could happen worldwide. The type of sound which correlated to a specific vibration frequency was quite convoluted. However, in the 1.20 update, the vibration frequency of most activities has been tweaked and simplified to prevent interference.

Hence, the sculk sensor will now only give specific vibration frequencies to particular actions.

