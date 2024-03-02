5 mobs Mojang needs to revisit in Minecraft future update

Minecraft has a lot of mobs. There are more than six dozen mobs in the game, and that's without counting any variants. This means that Mojang's attention is quite fractured, and some of these mobs have been left without any meaningful updates for many years. This issue is only getting worse as more mobs, such as Minecraft 1.21's bogged skeleton, are added to the title.

Detailed below are the five Minecraft mobs that are the most overdue for a major revamp as of update 1.20.

5 Minecraft mobs that need an update

1) Bats

Bats might be one of Minecraft's most forgettable mobs. These passive cave dwellers were introduced in the game with update 1.4.2 as a means to add some life to caves that wouldn't threaten the player's life.

However, they were added with next to no interesting behaviors, no means of player interaction, and no item drops. They don't even drop XP when killed. Since their addition, they have served no purpose other than simply to be.

This is a very different approach than the one Mojang took with axolotls. Axolotls are also cave mobs found within the game's lush caves. Players can breed axolotls with buckets of tropical fish, which is useful for finding Minecraft's rare blue axolotl. They can even scoop them into buckets to use in fights against hostile underwater mobs. Bats really should function more like these amphibious animals.

2) Silverfish/Endermites

While these are technically two mobs, they share a spot on this list due to their immense similarities. Silverfish are the strange insect-like creatures found inhabiting the very stones that make up strongholds. Endermites, on the other hand, are rarely found sleeping soundly within ender pearls, springing into the overworld when their pearl is broken.

These two mobs look remarkably similar, resembling long carapace-covered creatures. They are also both closely associated with the End dimension. Unfortunately, this is not all they share.

Silverfish and Endermites both have next to no uses within the game, no interesting drops, and no real reason to interact with them.

Strongholds could be made much better by revamping silverfish slightly, and the end dimension could have some much-needed life injected into it if endermites are made more common. Both changes would be for the better, as strongholds are starting to show their age when compared to Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers, and the End is widely regarded as underdeveloped by fans.

3) Illusioner

The Illusioner is a strange mob in that it has been in the game for years but has not been officially released. They were first introduced in update 1.12 and have received patches consistently since then, the most recent being in update 1.19.

Illusioners are a type of illager that were meant to join pillagers in raiding parties. They are equipped with a bow that they attack with from a distance while casting spells. The first of their spells is able to inflict players with the blindness status effect, while the second turns them invisible and summons four duplicate copies to distract would-be attackers.

Illusioners are honestly pretty good on content. Rather than needing to be updated themselves, they need to be included in an official update in some way so that they can be found in-game. Their addition would make the already dangerous and rare Minecraft woodland mansion even deadlier, which could, in turn, make the structure much more interesting.

4) Creepers

Creepers are a sad mob to see on this list. Despite being so iconic that they have literally become the face of the game, creepers have not had any major updates for over a decade.

In fact, the last major creeper change was in August 2012, with the release of update 1.3.1. This patch changed the amount of damage that creeper explosions deal, resulting in them becoming much deadlier on the hard difficulty. Before this, the last major change to them was the charged creeper variant being added to the game in Beta 1.5.

Given the popularity of this mob, it really is due for some updates. This could come in either revamped mechanics or new variants added to match some of the game's biomes.

5) Phantoms

Phantoms are the Minecraft mob that most need a revamp. These specters of the sleepless were first added to the game as part of update 1.13 after winning the first community mob vote at Minecon Earth 2017.

However, despite initial excitement, phantoms have become widely regarded as the title's worst mob. In fact, Mojang even had to add a toggleable game rule to turn off insomnia to satisfy disappointed fans.

This could be remedied by either changing their spawning conditions to be less frustrating or giving them new and cool drops. This wouldn't necessarily stop players from hating them, but it would at least justify dealing with them.