5 most pretty Minecraft blocks for building

Minecraft is a game that has been around for many years. It's one of the most popular games on both gaming and non-gaming platforms, with millions of players worldwide.

While there are many different kinds of blocks available for use in the game, there are some which stand out as being particularly pretty or interesting looking. In this article, we'll take a look at the top five prettiest Minecraft blocks for building.

5 beautiful blocks that Minecraft players can use for building

1) Quartz

Quartz Block (Image via Minecraft)

Quartz blocks are a light gray and look like a group of stacked bricks. They can be used to create decorative blocks, such as tables and chairs, or they can be used to create a wall, floor or roof. They are not very strong on their own but when combined with other materials (such as wool), they become much more durable.

Quartz's appearance is determined by the color of its crafting material. To make a big square, craft four blocks together in a square pattern so that each block touches two others. These blocks are loved by many and are seen all the time on building servers.

2) Glowing Obsidian

Glowing Obsidian (Image via Reddit/Uz54)

Glowing obsidian is a block that emits light. It can be found in the Nether, and players can mine this with a diamond pickaxe to get glowstone. If they want to build an underground castle or dungeon, this is a great material to go for.

Glowing obsidian has many uses in Minecraft. Players can use it as a decorative block on the floors or walls of builds (it looks great if several of them are lined up with torches placed above them).

They can also use it to make glowstone lamps, which are easy to build and give off a nice lighting effect.

3) Mossy Cobblestone

Mossy Cobblestone (Image via Minecraft)

Mossy Cobblestone is an interesting block. It can be found in the Overworld, and it's a variation of cobblestone. It looks like regular cobblestone except it has moss on it instead of dirt. Mossy Cobblestone is a common building block because it's so easy to make and find.

Since players can easily get Mossy Cobblestone in caves, there is usually plenty around to use when building structures such as massive homes or farms. These types of buildings are very popular and frequently made in plot-based RPG worlds of prison servers.

4) Magenta Concrete

Magenta Concrete (Image via Minecraft)

This block is an interesting one. It can only be created using a magenta dye that isn't mined or obtained through any other way. However, it's the only block that players can customize with dyes.

The color of this particular block is light pink and looks like the petals of a rose. This is why it makes sense that players would use this block to make a rainbow castle or bridge — it's as if each piece is made out of tiny little rose petals!

5) Prismarine Brick

Prismarine Brick (Image via Minecraft)

Players can craft a prismarine brick by placing nine prismarine shards in the crafting table. Prismarine is found at the bottom of oceans, where it appears as large blocks. Players might want to consider mining these blocks before they build a home there, because they're often surrounded by mobs like turtles and squid that will attack if they get too close.

It's also important to know that if players are in Survival mode, prismarine has a high chance of spawning underwater and won't be accessible until they've crafted a diving helmet or enchanted water breathing potion (both sold by villagers).

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

