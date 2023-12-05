Minecraft's two primary editions combined draw in millions of fans worldwide, but it's no secret that some players prefer one version of the game over the other. Java Edition, being the original iteration of the title, remains incredibly popular and has die-hard proponents. Bedrock Edition also has its fans after over a decade of active development.

But which version of Minecraft is better? It depends on the player asked. Although consensus tends to lean toward Java Edition due to its status as the first major edition of the game and its long-running history, plenty of fans still go to bat for Bedrock Edition.

Regardless of a player's own opinions on the matter, there are certainly some upsides that Bedrock Edition possesses over its counterpart that are worth considering.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Five reasons why many Minecraft fans still prefer Bedrock Edition to Java

1) Accessibility

Minecraft Bedrock recently made its way to Chromebook devices (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Java Edition may have started the title's history on PCs, but Bedrock Edition has grown well beyond the bounds of computer gaming. Bedrock is now the standard version of the game seen on modern consoles, Kindle Fire devices, and Android and iOS mobile phones. It also has a version on Windows-based PCs and was introduced to Chromebooks recently.

While it's true that Java Edition can be emulated on mobile phones to some extent, this version simply doesn't have accessibility across a vast number of platforms that fans have come to see from Bedrock Edition.

2) The Character Creator/Dressing Room

The Character Creator is shared among Bedrock platforms for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While Java Edition operates purely off of player skins, Minecraft Bedrock has the upside of the Character Creator/Dressing Room. This feature allows players to combine articles of clothing to customize their character, including the ability to create basic skins on their own.

The major downside to the feature is that, like many aspects of Bedrock's downloadable content, many clothing pieces require Minecoins, which are purchased with real-world currency. Fortunately, cross-promotions with various brands occasionally offer free items for players to claim, which dulls the sting a bit.

3) Optimization

By and large, Minecraft is well-constructed to run efficiently across a wide spectrum of player hardware. However, the fact that Java Edition uses the Java platform binaries means that there are some limitations when it comes to performance. Obviously, a player with quality PC hardware won't encounter these issues often, if at all, but those with lower-spec PCs may not be so fortunate.

Constructed from top to bottom in the C++ language, Bedrock Edition was made in part to run efficiently not only across multiple hardware specs but also multiple platforms. While Java Edition can still be tweaked to run perfectly well, many players on lower-end devices remark that they still get a great performance output out of Bedrock Edition across the board.

4) Cross-platform multiplayer

Minecraft Bedrock sports functional and simple cross-platform multiplayer (Image via Mojang)

One of the larger appeals for Bedrock Edition is its interconnectivity across compatible platforms. Regardless of whether players are enjoying the game on consoles, mobile devices, or PCs, Bedrock's utilization of Xbox Live functionality allows them to enjoy the game together without any real strings attached.

Unfortunately, Java Edition players are partially left to play among themselves. However, thanks to multiplayer servers and well-developed plugins, enjoying the game with friends is still possible between Java and Bedrock. It isn't perfect, but it's better than nothing.

5) Bedrock's world editor - Amulet

Minecraft has had its fair share of world-shaping mods like World Edit over the years, but Bedrock's new experimental Amulet editor is a surprisingly thorough first attempt by the developers at Mojang itself. While world editing mods certainly get the job done, the official editor is also quite impressive despite being in its early stages.

Even better, any player with Bedrock Edition can access Amulet by default, with no need to tweak settings or download mods and dependencies. It's simple to learn and works across Windows, Mac, and Linux. Python coders can even write their own code to alter their worlds even further.

It should be noted that this list isn't to denigrate Java Edition at all, as that version of Minecraft arguably stands to be more popular among the community. However, Bedrock has its committed fanbase, and it doesn't hurt to examine why this is the case despite the disparity between the two major editions.