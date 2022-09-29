5 scariest sounds in Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft, for all its pixelated glory and blocky worlds, can be quite frightening at times, especially for new players yet to learn the secrets of the game. One of the best ways that this horror manifests is through the game's sound design.

With dozens of mobs, dimensions, and environments, there are many different sounds and sources of noise in the game, with the most horrifying being detailed below.

5 of Minecraft’s scariest sounds as of 2022

5) Creeper Hissing

The single most iconic mob in Minecraft are creepers. These green, sentient, walking fungi have a single goal: find the player, get close to them, and explode.

Creepers are almost completely silent. They make nearly no noise while walking, have no passive sounds, and only make a single noise right before they explode - a hissing sound.

This acts both as a warning to players, giving those with good reflexes time to react, and even strikes fear in the hearts of veteran players, with their hisses.

4) Lore Discs

The game has a few different music discs that do not play music, but instead imply stories and the history of Minecraft’s world. This is done with the discs playing different sound effects from various areas of the game to imply a series of events that are about to unfold.

Whilethe stories are great for theorists trying to figure out the world of Minecraft, the discs themselves are generally eerie and unsettling to listen to, especially if the player caught unaware. They feature mob noises, sounds of running, and heavy breathing - all of which can keep players on edge.

3) Cave Sounds

Cave sounds are one of Minecraft’s most iconic features, prevalent to the point of becoming a meme to the larger internet community. Its popularity stems from the fact that they are genuinely terrifying, to both new and veteran players alike.

For new players, every sound can be scary, as they generally indicate a new or unknown threat. The occassional cave sounds are almost guaranteed to cause new players to panic, while for veteran players, they can be a nice jumpscare when playing in a calm or unexpected moment.

2) Ghast Screeches

The nether is inherently off-putting. The entire dimension is conceptually a representation of Hell, as depicted in Christian mythology, although with changes in the 1.16 nether update, this is less true than it used to be.

However, one thing that has not changed over the years is how terrifying ghasts sound. These flying squid ghosts float around the nether until they spot a player. Once a player is spotted, they begin to make different awful shrieking noises before launching explosive fireballs at them. Ghasts also make screeching sounds when they take damage.

1) Warden Noises

The warden is Minecraft’s strongest mob and behaves in a terrifying manner. Wardens can sniff out players, with their booming footsteps as they try to find hidden players. If the warden does find the player, they deliver the warden’s roar.

These roars are loud, and signify that the warden is about to charge at the player and strike. For some players, the sensation of being chased, hearing the warden’s foot steps, and other noises make for the ultimate scare tactic.

