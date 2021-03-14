The most interesting and stunning Minecraft seeds are the ones that contain rare generations and structure combinations.

There are plenty of different structures that can be encountered in Minecraft, from simple villages to entire underwater fortresses. If a player explores hard enough, most structures can eventually be encountered in each and every world.

The right Minecraft seed can help players encounter specific structure combinations a whole lot faster. On top of that, some structure generation combinations can be quite rare and hard to encounter.

5 stunning Minecraft Bedrock seeds

#5 - Village, Outpost, Mansion, & Stronghold

(Image via Minecraft & Chill)

This Minecraft seed is perfect for players who want direct access to a variety of different structures. With this seed, players will be able to encounter a village, a woodland mansion, a pillager outpost, and a stronghold in one central location.

Having all four of these major structures in one location is perfect for players looking to start a new survival adventure. Players will be able to gear up in the village and then conquer the remaining structures for their treasures.

Cords: -1123, 83, -775

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -124231488

#4 - Burning Mansion

(Image via Minecraft & Chill)

It is a miracle that the woodland mansion in this Minecraft seed is still standing as a portion of it is merged with a burning ruined portal. Under normal conditions, structures typically do not spawn into the game merged together.

However, in the world of Minecraft, sometimes oddities such as this one can be found.

Minecraft players who decide to check this seed out for themselves should keep their eyes peeled for evokers in the mansion. These mobs are A tremendous source for totems of undying.

Cords: 2062, 73, 364

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1420349899

#3 - Igloo that leads to a Stronghold

(Image via Minecraft & Chill)

Players who descend down the trapdoor of the igloo in this Minecraft seed will be directly led to a stronghold. Before even entering the igloo, players have the ability to explore a fairly picturesque village.

The route to the basement of this igloo is also exposed, as opposed to being surrounded by other blocks and hidden from view.

Cords: 45, 64, -1959

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1884779558

#2 - Shipwreck in a Mushroom Field

(Image via Minecraft & Chill)

This Minecraft seed features a fully intact and exposed shipwreck right on the shores of a mushroom field. Players who explore this Minecraft seed will find a shipwreck that is surrounded by huge mushrooms and mooshrooms.

Shipwrecks are not the rarest structures in-game, as any dolphin has a chance of leading players right to one. However, the one in this seed is a pretty neat location and looks cool to boot.

Cords: 357, 66, -128

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 385659274

#1 - Monument Stronghold Combo

(Image via Minecraft & Chill)

Fans of wacky generations and things that are insanely broken are in for a treat with this Minecraft seed. In this seed, players will be able to discover a very special stronghold located in the depths of an ocean.

In this stronghold, the portal room has a completely exposed wall that looks out in the water. The water right across the stronghold is an entire ocean monument.

Minecraft players have the ability to easily explore two exceptional structures that are right next to each other. Walls of water in strongholds are quite rare, especially ones that have views like the one found in this seed.

Cords: -2339, 49, -880

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 812523019