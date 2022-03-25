5 things you didn't know about conduits in Minecraft

Many blocks in Minecraft serve almost no purpose other than decoration. For example, blocks like andesite, diorite, sandstone, granite, brick, blackstone, and others are mostly used for building, and on rare occasions, to trade with the mason villager.

However, some blocks have specific and special purposes, including the conduit block.

The conduit is an extremely useful block in Minecraft. It has tons of fantastic properties and exhibits some beneficial status effects that can make the lives of Minecraft players a lot more convenient, provided they are willing to put in the work required to craft the block in the first place.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Conduit in Minecraft: Five crucial facts about the block

5) Nordic reference/achievement

In the Bedrock Edition, there is an achievement or trophy associated with the conduit block. Named “Moskstraumen,” it is awarded when a player successfully activates a conduit.

The name “Moskstraumen” refers to a system of whirlpools off the coast of Norway.

4) How Did We Get Here?

The Java Edition has a ton of different advancements. However, some advancements are hidden and can only be obtained after users have earned them.

“How Did We Get Here?” is one such advancement. Gamers can earn it if they have every conduit effect applied simultaneously.

Spoiler alert: The 26 effects can be listed as follows.

Absorption

Bad Omen

Blindness

Conduit Power

Dolphin’s Grace

Fire Resistance

Glowing

Haste

Hero of the Village

Hunger

Invisibility

Jump Boost

Levitation

Mining Fatigue

Nausea

Night Vision

Poison

Regeneration

Resistance

Slow Falling

Slowness

Speed

Strength

Water Breathing

Weakness

Wither

3) Eye-opening

After the painstaking process of searching for eight Nautilus Shells and a Heart of the Sea, players will have enough to craft a conduit. However, it will further need to be enclosed in a specific structure made out of a particular set of 42 blocks.

Eventually, users activate a conduit, it will display a texture quite similar to the Heart of the Sea’s texture at the center of its in-game model. However, they will notice that after activation, the item opens up.

2) Bombproof

Among the many blocks in the game, Mojang recognizes some as precious. Blocks like these require time and grinding to obtain.

The conduit is one such block. In the event of an explosion, the conduit, unlike many other blocks in the game, does not get destroyed.

It is instead dropped as an item. This feature is portrayed by blocks like beacons and shulker boxes, making these blocks great for placing near player-made builds.

1) Java vs Bedrock

A tiny but interesting fact that may not be known about the conduit block is that it can be placed and turned diagonally in Bedrock Edition. Players have the option to physically angle it in any direction they want.

In Java Edition, however, conduits cannot be angled.

Conduits are a great accessory for underwater builds in Minecraft or for gamers who like to build near the ocean biomes. As mentioned above, they can be used to exhibit many different status effects and keep players safe from hostile creatures.

