5 things to know about frogs in Minecraft: The Wild Update

One of the new additions in Minecraft's "The Wild Update," frogs are mobs that appear in various swamp biomes.

Hatching from frogspawn in tadpole form before fully maturing, frogs are passive mobs that won't attack players.

Though they may seem incredibly simple, frogs have more than a few nuances to them. They have their own inherent behaviors and variants. Mojang has also stated that they will have additional features that were not visible in previews.

Since The Wild Update will be released on June 7, 2022, now is an excellent time to take a look at what we do know about frogs.

Below, Minecraft players can find some of the most interesting facts about the upcoming mob.

Minecraft: Frog facts worth taking into account

1) Frog Variants

Frogs in Minecraft have different color variants based on their environment (Image via Mojang)

Depending on where a tadpole reaches adulthood in Minecraft, it can become one of three different frog colors. These variants are chosen in-game depending on the biome temperature that the tadpole lives in when it grows up.

Temperate biome frogs will retain an orange color, cold climates will result in a green frog, and warm temperatures will create a white frog.

According to Mojang, each frog color variant possesses a unique ability that has not been released in previews. So players will have to experience these new abilities when The Wild Update releases.

2) Frogs Create Slimeballs

Frogs can create slimeballs for players to pick up (Image via Mojang)

While frogs are passive in Minecraft, they do have to eat from time to time. Their preferred prey is small slimes, which they can devour whole before converting their food into slimeballs. This can be done at quite a long range, thanks to how far frogs can fire their tongues.

Once players have picked up the slimeballs from frogs, they can feed these slimeballs back to frogs in order to put them in love mode.

Once frogs breed, one parent will hop to a suitable spot and lay frogspawn that will eventually hatch into tadpoles.

3) Frogs Create Froglights

Froglights are a new block that creates light and come in various colors (Image via Mojang)

Froglights are one of Minecraft's upcoming blocks set to be featured in The Wild Update. They are created when a frog eats a small magma cube, similar to the way they consume slimes. Once they do so, they will create a froglight in one of three different colors.

White frogs will create the purple-colored froglight, green froglights will come from green frogs, and yellow lights will come from orange frogs.

Froglights are particularly special due to their ability to generate a light level of 15, which is the highest light level any block in the game has been able to create.

4) They Can Be Leashed With Leads

Frogs alternating between standing and jumping animations on leads (Image via Mojang)

Like several mobs, frogs can be leashed when a player uses a lead on them. This allows players to carry them around and bring them to any desired location.

Players can even take a frog on a lead and attach it to certain blocks, such as fence posts. This ensures that players won't lose a frog they're keeping around (since they're currently un-tameable). Some players have already created hanging carousels completely made of leads and frogs.

5) They Take Reduced Fall Damage

Frogs can jump extended distances and take less damage for it (Image via Mojang)

Like goats, frogs have some of the highest jump heights in Minecraft. They can also cover a significant amount of ground horizontally with every jump.

However, unlike players and many other entities, frogs take ten (five hearts) less damage from any form of fall damage. This doesn't mean they can't die from fall damage, but it makes them much less likely to do so on their own.

Nevertheless, if Minecraft players drop them from the top of a mountain or a huge mob tower, they'll expire just like almost any other mob in the game.

