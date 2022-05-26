5 things to know before starting your own Minecraft server

Single-player gameplay in Minecraft is one of the most serene experiences any gamer can go through. The first time they beat the Ender Dragon serves as a magical moment, plunging the player into a river of joy. However, after that, the player learns that playing the game with other players is twice the fun.

Minecraft servers have been in action since the game took the world by storm back in 2011. There are a ton of servers available for the game, each offering a different type of experience with a countless number of game modes. The best thing about servers is that any player can make them. Listed below are some tips for players who are looking to create their own servers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: 5 tips for players starting new servers

The following tips are from a video by YouTuber Cloud Wolf. Players are advised to go through his video as well, as it provides more information regarding how these tips can be utilized while creating the server.

5) Don’t use the Essentials plugin

The Essentials plugin is quite popular among players and server hosts. It adds a ton of cool features like teleportation, chat, and nickname customization, the option for moderators to control the entire operation of the server, muting, jailing, temporary banning privileges, and more. There is even an economy system, along with trading and shops.

However, it is highly advised that players should not use this plugin. This is due to a variety of reasons:

It adds plugins that players might not necessarily need.

The plugins installed by it interfere with other plugins.

Many features of the essentials plugin can break any data packs players are using.

Errors are frequent.

It breaks commands and makes many of them inaccessible.

4) The host should make their own content

There are a ton of plugins and data packs available that are designed specifically for Minecraft servers. However, there is a high probability that these plugins or data packs might interfere with the host’s server settings and layout. It is due to this reason that players should consider making (coding) their own data packs and plugins.

3) Subservers are important

Subservers are private servers that can be used by moderators, admins, hosts, and invited players. In order to join a subserver, players must first go through the parent network of servers. They cannot join these subservers directly from the server list. Subservers allow hosts to divide players between different places and therefore, reduce the load on the main server.

2) Plugins can simplify the servers

Minecraft has a ton of commands, and these commands can be used to add a plethora of features to an online server. However, the process of adding new features to a server like creating roles or team prefixes can be done automatically with the help of plugins. Plugins can be used to create and alter meaningful commands.

1) Test everything

This is one of the most crucial things to do for any server owner. When creating a new server, the host downloads and installs several different features. These features can include plugins, data packs, and many more add-ons. Therefore, it is necessary to first test this add-on material in a safe space like a single-player world in order to identify any bugs or glitches that might occur in relation to them.

While it is possible for Minecraft players to run the server and edit the settings for the features while the server is online, it can cause a huge amount of disruption and issues like server lags, crashes, or shut downs, which can lead to players losing all of their items, dying, losing their progress, etc.

Edited by Mayank Shete