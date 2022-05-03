7 best Minecraft plugins for your 1.18.2 server

Running a Minecraft server can be a tall task, even if you are just running a small server. This is due to multiple factors that are involved in keeping the server up and running without issues.

Fortunately, there are a number of Minecraft plugins available, especially for big-time server software outlets like Bukkit and Spigot. With these plugins, a server can be much more manageable, which saves the admin from facing problems in the long run. Running even a small server is a pretty complex task, so Minecraft server owners will need all the help they can get, especially if they intend to increase the size of their servers in the future.

Excellent server plugins for Minecraft version 1.18.2

7) PowerRanks (Bukkit)

PowerRanks adds easily configurable ranks to players' servers (Image via Svenar_nl/CurseForge)

Creating a ranking system is key for many Minecraft servers, especially those with an in-depth reward system. Since the game's command console can only really establish scoreboards and not ranks, players may want to use a plugin like PowerRanks. With this plugin, players can of set multiple ranks, change the chat and name colors for each, and they can even add prefixes to a player's username so that other players are aware of a player's rank. Servers that aren't utilizing ranks may not have much use for this plugin, but for the servers that do, it is an invaluable addition.

6) Shopkeepers

Shopkeepers establishes custom villager trades for players to purchase exactly what they need (Image via Diamondxr/Youtube)

Villager trading is incredibly helpful for Minecraft players. However, it can be a pain due to the fact that villagers only offer so many trades at one time, some of which aren't really beneficial to players. With Shopkeepers by Blablubb, players can create established villager shopkeepers that offer specific trades that the admin sets for them. There is also an infinite-stock inventory built into shopkeepers for administrators to utilize when needed. Admins can also establish shops for specific transactions such as buying and selling, which even includes selling specific items such as books.

5) ClearLagg

ClearLagg improves server connection by simply reconfiguring server settings (Image via Bob71/Bukkit)

Keeping a server from encountering connection issues is one of the most important aspects of server management in Minecraft. Putting too much stress on the CPU/GPU of the host machine (if it isn't professionally hosted) can quickly lead to latency problems for players, and even cause the server to crash. The plugin isn't a cure-all for connection problems, but works intuitively and clears stray entities that may be consuming the server's resources. It is capable of reducing RAM/CPU usage, preventing TNT chains from crashing the server, pointing out overcrowded chunks, and much more. With a simple command (/lagg clear), admins can reduce factors causing latency issues.

4) Multiverse

Multiverse helps admins manage multiple worlds built into a server (Image via SkadaMedia/Youtube)

When Minecraft admins create a server, they have the option to utilize multiple worlds to provide their players with what they need. This is employed in many servers, especially those that diversify gametypes between survival, PvP, and other world types. Multiverse has been around since multi-world capacity was introduced in Bukkit, and it has been successful ever since. Players can use Multiverse to create and edit the settings of all the worlds on their server, including custom generation rules, seeds, and game modes. It is also possible to monitor which players are active in a given world, and the plugin even has support for player economy plugins as well.

3) Dynamap

Dynamap creates a browser-friendly live map of a player's worlds and players (Image via Mikeprimm/CurseForge)

Keeping track of the terrain, structures, and Minecraft players in a given world can be tough. Fortunately, admins can download a plugin like Dynamap, which provides them with a live map of their server's worlds, which can be viewed directly from a web browser. Even chat messages from this map are visible, and players can also integrate the map with their Towny, Worldguard, and Residence plugins if they want to. In addition to these features, admins can view the current weather of the world, the in-game time, and much more thanks to the incredible customization options of the plugin.

2) WorldGuard

WorldGuard is an incredibly helpful tool to protect areas from griefing or destructive mobs (Image via Shockbyte)

One of the most irritating aspects of managing a Minecraft server is dealing with griefing and players and hostile mobs destroying the in-game environment. Although the motive isn't always malicious, it is still inconvenient for server admins to keep certain areas off-limits. The good news is that WorldGuard is the perfect solution to this problem, which helps implement block protection for defined areas in-game. The plugin is also capable of enabling or disabling certain in-game settings in Minecraft, ensuring a Minecraft admin's carefully-crafted worlds are only harvested or broken in designated areas.

1) WorldEdit

WorldEdit allows admins to create the worlds of their dreams (Image via MinecraftSix)

A plugin that some Minecraft players may already be familiar with due to its single-player version is WorldEdit, which allows server admins to shape their worlds exactly as they would like them. It also allows building landscapes and structures quickly and effectively without the admin needing to build them by hand. Admins can utilizes brushes, scripts, schematics, and copy/paste tools to form their server's world(s) to their liking, or their players' liking. WorldEdit has zero impact on the server itself and allows players to generate creations that would normally take hours of work in Creative Mode. It is simply one of the best plugins for all server owners.

Edited by Mayank Shete