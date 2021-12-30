5 things you likely didn't know about Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft's 1.18 update, known as Caves & Cliffs Part 2, has been released for some time, and players worldwide are enjoying the new features. Although Minecraft's most recent update has brought plenty of visible changes, there are more than a few that might have escaped notice without closer examination.

For the most part, these features are small, but some may be more important than players might think.

Many have likely seen the sweeping changes to mountain ranges and underground caves but may have missed a few other details. Below, Minecraft players can learn about a few implementations in 1.18 that they may not have noticed yet.

Minecraft: Features in version 1.18 you might have missed

5) Inclusion of the Illager Alt font

The illager alt font bears resemblance to runes in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

A feature that many Minecraft players may have missed completely is the inclusion of a new font type. The "Illager Alt" font resembles the appearance of runes in Minecraft Dungeons, providing an archaic touch to anything it is engraved on.

At the moment, however, the Illager Alt font is only usable through the entry of commands, though this may change in the future depending on Mojang's plans.

4) New music by Lena Raine

Lena Raine has a new music dics in addition to her new music (Image via Mojang)

Six new songs from musician Lena Raine have been included in Minecraft. Five of these are available for listening while traveling through the new biomes of the Overworld, and one is set on a new music disc.

As of Minecraft 1.18, Raine's new songs include "Stand Tall," "Left to Bloom," "One More Day," "Wending," "Infinite Amethyst," and the track "Otherside," which can be found via music disc.

3) Simulation distance

Simulation distance can help reduce CPU load for players (Image via Mojang)

An implementation that somewhat coincides with render distance in Minecraft, simulation distance was introduced in 1.18 to allow players to make additional tweaks to their game.

So what does it do? Render distance dictates how far Minecraft renders distant landscape chunks, but simulation distance is slightly different.

Simulation distance dictates how many chunks away from the player gets updated. That is, chunks outside of the simulation distance won't have their states changed by the environment. This includes fluids and blocks, but also entities like mobs.

This lowered setting is excellent to keep a player's CPU load low, as it can be taxing on a processor to continually update so many aspects of a world from far away and ensure that they are still properly interacting with the world.

The good news is, once the player is nearby, all of the blocks and entities will work as intended. Simulation distance will keep them more or less idle otherwise, but if the player isn't nearby, they often won't even notice.

2) New rules for hostile mob spawning

Enemy mobs will now have to follow new rules to spawn (Image via Mojang)

In the past, hostile mobs in Minecraft could spawn in dimly-lit areas, and this has changed somewhat in Minecraft 1.18. As of the new update, hostile mobs can only spawn in areas that have a light level of zero, meaning they won't appear near lighting fixtures at all.

Some players may have noticed this somewhat regarding their mob farms, as if the mob farms were in the open, they may only work at night when unlit.

This makes safety somewhat more attainable in Minecraft worlds as long as players keep their surroundings decently lit. It shouldn't take as much effort to prevent hostile mob spawns as before.

1) Axolotls have a new home

Axolotls have been one of the most welcome mob additions in recent memories (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls have been widely popular since their inclusion in the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update, but their spawning rules have been changed significantly. If players haven't noticed the critters as much in their Minecraft world, there's a reason for that.

Axolotls can only naturally spawn within the newly-added lush cave biomes inside the water when a water block is above a clay block. Otherwise, these player-friendly mobs can't appear without commands or using a spawn egg.

