5 things you may not know about the deep dark biome in Minecraft's 1.19 update

Set to arrive in Minecraft's "The Wild Update" on June 7, 2022, the deep dark biome is a shadowy subterranean hollow that holds more than a few secrets.

Minecraft players are surely familiar with a few aspects of the biome already: sculk blocks, ancient cities, and of course, the Warden mob. However, there are plenty of small nuances in this new biome that warrant examination. They may not be readily apparent at first glance, but they exist nonetheless.

Since players will want knowledge on their side when they first venture into the deep dark, it's a good time to break down the more minute details of the biome.

Interesting facts about Minecraft's deep dark biome you may not know

1) It is (almost) devoid of mobs

Only one mob spawns naturally in the deep dark (Image via Mojang)

Whether players see it in preview snapshots or trailers, Minecraft's deep dark biome is incredibly desolate. In fact, the biome is completely devoid of mobs at all.

Typical hostiles like zombies, creepers, skeletons and more don't spawn there under normal circumstances. The only mob capable of appearing naturally in the deep dark is the Warden.

Otherwise, the only way players will experience mobs in the biome is through the use of items like spawn eggs or console commands.

2) They can't contain mineshafts

Mineshafts cannot exist within the deep dark (Image via u/cla7997/Reddit)

Mineshafts are fairly ubiquitous in most Minecraft biomes. They tend to reside underground, but in places like badlands biomes, they pop up more often above-ground.

However, these structures are incapable of generating within the deep dark biome. In fact, they can't even intersect with the biome. This is clearly by design, but it isn't immediately clear as to why.

Mojang has been silent on the issue so far, though players may get an answer in due time. Regardless, if players are searching for a mineshaft to loot, they'll want to steer clear of height levels below Y=0, where the deep dark generates.

3) It relies on natural light

Lava and sculk blocks light the deep dark (Image via u/Loch32/Reddit)

The deep dark is one of the darkest biomes in Minecraft. Aside from ancient city structures, the only light sources this biome relies on are sculk catalysts and pools of lava. Even glow lichen doesn't grow in the deep dark, ensuring that the biome lives up to its name.

When players head to the deep dark once version 1.19 releases, they'll want to be sure to bring as many light-producing blocks as they can. Stock up on torches, lanterns, glowstone blocks and more, as the deep dark can easily lead a player astray.

4) The Warden is worshipped in ancient cities

The central structure in ancient cities sure seems familiar (Image via u/Zakshei/Reddit)

The Warden's face is tough not to notice. Its lack of eyes and gaping mouth are pretty eerie, and this has been reflected by its reception in the Minecraft community.

Oddly enough, the former residents of the deep dark biome seem to respect the mighty Warden. In ancient cities, players can find a central structure that is shaped almost exactly like the Warden's head when the mob was still being developed.

The powerful mob looks a little different nowadays, but this homage at the center of the city raises plenty of lore-based questions.

Did the deep dark's denizens revere this mob for its power? Did it protect them from outside threats? Or were they simply afraid of it and created this structure in awe? The story's rationale is unclear, but Minecraft players are already coming up with their own theories.

5) Redstone is hidden under ancient cities

One redstone contraption found in an ancient city basement (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Ancient cities carry plenty of complexity within their architecture. The palatial complex features long hallways with elaborate (albeit crumbling) buildings. Pillars line the front entranceway leading to the center of the structure, where the Warden-like building is found.

Clearly, whoever built these cities is long gone, but they left secrets in the ruins of their city. However, Minecraft players will need to look below the city's frame to find them.

Underneath the wooden bridge between the city's center and its walls, a piston door is hidden and connected to a sculk sensor. By making strong enough vibrations on the reinforced deepslate frame of the city, the sculk sensor will activate, opening the piston door. When Minecraft players descend into the city's basement, they'll find a collection of three different redstone circuits using blocks.

One circuit utilizes a target block, another uses a lectern, and the last one employs a redstone repeater. These circuits don't appear to have any intended use at the moment, but maybe the previous inhabitants were experimenting with redstone technology for a reason.

