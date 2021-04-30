Animals fill the hostile lands of Minecraft with love, joy, and most importantly food. Most players enjoy the company of animals for either one or all of these benefits!

While animals are extremely common, players may not know some of the less commonly known facts about certain animals.

5 things players didn't know about animals in Minecraft

#5 - Funky Parrot

Introducing DJ Funke Munke and the Parrot Pals (Image via Minecraft

Only the most well read of Minecraft players will know that Parrots seriously enjoy music.

When a tamed Parrot is next to a Jukebox with a Music Disc inside, the Parrot will begin dancing. In Java Edition, these Parrots must be on a block to be able to dance, however the Bedrock Edition allows Parrots to dance while on the player's shoulder.

#4 - Mule

Shown: A Mule and his Parrot friend (Image via Minecraft

Due to their rarity, many players are unaware of the existence of the Mule.

Mule's are the byproduct of a Horse and Donkey mating. As seen in the image above, their appearance seems to be a mix of both animals.

Much like real-life, Mules in Minecraft cannot breed with eachother or other Horses or Donkeys.

#3 - The Killer Bunny

Shown: A Killer Bunny stalking its prey (Image via Minecraft)

The Killer Bunny is a humourous easter egg that cannot be found naturally in the Overworld, Nether, or End.

This evil creature can only be spawned using the following command:

/summon rabbit ~ ~ ~ {RabbitType:99}

Once spawned, the Killer Bunny will chase any player within a radius of 16 blocks, dealing 4 hearts of damage per hit. Its movement is similar to the Spider, slowly creeping forward until it gets close enough to lunge.

#2 - Egg Breaker

Shown: A tag-team of Zombies stomping on some eggs (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware of the fact that many mobs will destroy Turtle Eggs.

Mobs such as Wolves, Ocelot, Zombies, Skeletons, or Husks will seek out any Turtle Eggs in a close proximity and stomp on them for a few seconds until they are destroyed.

Particles will fly out of the egg while it is being smashed.

#1 - Panda Cake

Shown: A happy Panda eating some cake! (Image via u/TheUserAnimated on Reddit)

One weird feature in Minecraft is the fact that Pandas will seek out nearby Cake and eat it.

If a Panda notices any dropped Cake nearby, it will swiftly make its way over and consume it. Since Pandas can be in different moods, only Worried Pandas will not eat any cake.

