Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

5 things players didn't know about horses in Minecraft

Shown: A beautiful black and white spotted Horse (Image via Minecraft)
Shown: A beautiful black and white spotted Horse (Image via Minecraft)
Joe Greene
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 31 min ago
Top 5 / Top 10

Horses are one of the most useful animals in Minecraft. They provide access to efficient land travel, saving the player a lot of time.

Most players do not regret taming a horse.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor has a dog fight with Wither over the ocean

What are 5 things that players didn't know about horses in Minecraft?

#5 - Herd Statistics

Shown: A herd of brown Horses (Image via Minecraft)
Shown: A herd of brown Horses (Image via Minecraft)

Horses will spawn in herds of 2-6 in Minecraft.

Horses in a herd will always have the same color. However, they can have different patterns (seen above).

Advertisement

#4 - Item Use

Shown: An armed Monke riding a horse, looking for his next victim (Image via Minecraft)
Shown: An armed Monke riding a horse, looking for his next victim (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that they can use items while riding a horse.

These uses include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Attacking with Melee weapons
  • Attacking with Ranged weapons
  • Throwing/Drinking Potions
  • Opening Chests
  • Opening Doors
  • Breaking Blocks
  • Placing Blocks

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a massive dragon build

#3 - Nether Portal

Shown: A Monke foolishly attempting to enter a Portal while on a horse (Image via Minecraft)
Shown: A Monke foolishly attempting to enter a Portal while on a horse (Image via Minecraft)

It is not possible to enter a Nether Portal while riding a horse.

While it is not recommended to bring a horse into the Nether, players have a few options if they are willing to take the risk.

Advertisement

Players can guide the horse near the portal with a lead, then push it into the portal.

Players can also ride the horse into the portal and dismount, sending the horse and player into the Nether.

Also read: Top 5 uses of Azalea in Minecraft

#2 - Mules

Shown: The difference between a Mule (right) and Donkey (left) (Image via Minecraft)
Shown: The difference between a Mule (right) and Donkey (left) (Image via Minecraft)

Horses and donkeys can breed in Minecraft.

This cross-breeding will result in the Mule, an awkward-looking mob. Mules cannot breed.

Players will get the Artificial Selection achievement after breeding a horse and donkey.

#1 - Temper Statistics

Shown: A Monke attempting to tame a horse (Image via Minecraft)
Shown: A Monke attempting to tame a horse (Image via Minecraft)

Most players know how to tame a horse. However, many may not know the actual mechanics behind it.

Advertisement

Horses have a mechanic called Temper. When beginning to tame a horse, the temper stat is 0 out of 100. This stat is raised by 5 points every time the horse is ridden.

When a player first rides a horse, they are rolled a threshold number of 1-99. When the temper stat becomes higher than this threshold, the horse will become tame.

For example, if the random threshold is four, the horse will be tamed after the first ride since the temper increases to five, which is higher than the threshold.

Also read: Top 5 uses of Geodes in Minecraft

Published 28 Apr 2021, 06:50 IST
comments icon
How to Tame and Ride a Horse in Minecraft Minecraft Horse How to Breed Horses in Minecraft
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी