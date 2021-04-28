5 things players didn't know about horses in Minecraft

Horses are one of the most useful animals in Minecraft. They provide access to efficient land travel, saving the player a lot of time.

Most players do not regret taming a horse.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor has a dog fight with Wither over the ocean

What are 5 things that players didn't know about horses in Minecraft?

#5 - Herd Statistics

Shown: A herd of brown Horses (Image via Minecraft)

Horses will spawn in herds of 2-6 in Minecraft.

Horses in a herd will always have the same color. However, they can have different patterns (seen above).

Advertisement

#4 - Item Use

Shown: An armed Monke riding a horse, looking for his next victim (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that they can use items while riding a horse.

These uses include, but are not limited to, the following:

Attacking with Melee weapons

Attacking with Ranged weapons

Throwing/Drinking Potions

Opening Chests

Opening Doors

Breaking Blocks

Placing Blocks

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a massive dragon build

#3 - Nether Portal

Shown: A Monke foolishly attempting to enter a Portal while on a horse (Image via Minecraft)

It is not possible to enter a Nether Portal while riding a horse.

While it is not recommended to bring a horse into the Nether, players have a few options if they are willing to take the risk.

Advertisement

Players can guide the horse near the portal with a lead, then push it into the portal.

Players can also ride the horse into the portal and dismount, sending the horse and player into the Nether.

Also read: Top 5 uses of Azalea in Minecraft

#2 - Mules

Shown: The difference between a Mule (right) and Donkey (left) (Image via Minecraft)

Horses and donkeys can breed in Minecraft.

This cross-breeding will result in the Mule, an awkward-looking mob. Mules cannot breed.

Players will get the Artificial Selection achievement after breeding a horse and donkey.

#1 - Temper Statistics

Shown: A Monke attempting to tame a horse (Image via Minecraft)

Most players know how to tame a horse. However, many may not know the actual mechanics behind it.

Advertisement

Horses have a mechanic called Temper. When beginning to tame a horse, the temper stat is 0 out of 100. This stat is raised by 5 points every time the horse is ridden.

When a player first rides a horse, they are rolled a threshold number of 1-99. When the temper stat becomes higher than this threshold, the horse will become tame.

For example, if the random threshold is four, the horse will be tamed after the first ride since the temper increases to five, which is higher than the threshold.

Also read: Top 5 uses of Geodes in Minecraft