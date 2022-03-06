5 things players don't know about tridents in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are many ways that players can engage the many different mobs that inhabit the world. Whether using tools, swords, or bows, players have lots of ways to dispatch their foes.

With the trident, there is more that players can do. It can be used as both a melee and a ranged weapon. But here are some things that players don't know about the trident in Minecraft.

5 things about tridents in Minecraft that make it very versatile

The trident is a versatile weapon that can help give players the defense they need in both close and longer range combat situations.

1) Players can use it to collect chorus flowers and pointed dripstone

Players can break pointed dripstone and chorus flowers with the trident (Image via Minecraft)

Players can throw their trident at certain blocks in the game in order to break them and collect them. These items are the chorus flower and pointed dripstone.

In order to do this, players simply need to take aim at the items they wish to collect and throw the trident at it. This will cause the items to instantly break and then players can go ahead and pick up the items for their inventory.

2) Players can activate buttons with tridents

Players can throw the trident to activate wooden buttons (Image via Minecraft)

If a player has the need to hit a button, or pressure plate from afar, they can do so with a trident. When used on wooden buttons and wooden pressure plates, a thrown trident will activate them.

Players can also use target blocks with the trident. Practicing their aim using a target block and a trident will help them greatly in any future battles when the trident needs to be thrown.

3) A trident enchanted with loyalty will return to the player

When a trident is enchanted with loyalty, it will return to the user (Image via Minecraft)

When a player enchants a trident with loyalty it will return to them after being thrown. Upon hitting a block it will then return back to the user. If the player hits an enemy with it, it will only return back once it hits a block.

Tridents with loyalty also return if thrown into the lava, though they do take fire damage. This can be very valuable in the Nether if players use a trident instead of a bow.

4) A trident does not slow down when thrown through water or lava

Tridents do not slow down when used under water or in lava (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike the bow and arrow, the trident does not slow down when thrown through the water or lava. This is a great thing for players to know because they can throw it quickly through the water or through the lava and with loyalty they will be able to get it back quickly. This makes for a reliable weapon that can work both on land and in the water.

5) A trident with the riptide enchant can help the player launch with an Elytra

Players can launch themselves into the air with riptide while using an Elytra (Image via Minecraft)

When a player has a trident enchanted with riptide and is standing in rainy weather or snowy weather in certain biomes, or submerged in water they can launch themselves.

While the use of this is limited to these locations and weather conditions, it makes for a good getaway tool or way to get around. No durability is consumed when the trident is used in this manner.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan