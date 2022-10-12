5 things players may not know about spiders in Minecraft

Spiders are neutral Minecraft mobs that spawn in almost every Overworld biome at any level. When beginners enter a world for the first time, they will most likely come across them during the night when they will be hostile towards players. They are slightly different from other mobs in terms of mechanics and behavior.

Spiders can be really important for players as they drop spider eyes and strings, which can be used in several ways. The spider eye is essential in making some powerful potions. Apart from that, spiders also drop quite a lot of XP points, making them prime candidates for an XP farm. However, beginners must know certain fascinating aspects of the neutral mob.

Top 5 interesting facts about spiders in Minecraft, ranked

5) Neutral during the day

Spiders will not attack players during the day until and unless they are harmed by the Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Beginners might think of spiders as hostile mobs; however, they are categorized as neutral mobs. This is because their hostility depends on the light level around them. When the light level of blocks around them is less than 11, spiders act like proper hostile mobs and attack players as soon as they enter the detection zone.

However, they are neutral mobs during the day when the light level is above 11. They will only turn hostile if a player attacks them in a bright environment.

4) Can climb vertically on most blocks

Spiders can climb most blocks vertically at a slower speed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Spiders have a unique movement feature that no other mobs have, i.e., vertically climbing most blocks. Even if players try to tower up or have protective walls around their base, spiders can easily bypass that by climbing most blocks in the game.

In Bedrock Edition, these mobs cannot climb vertically on magma blocks. Additionally, they cannot climb any block that has an underside surface.

3) Rare spider jockeys

Spider jockeys are extremely rare variant that spawns (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Among all spiders that spawn, there is only a one percent chance of a spider being ridden by a skeleton. These spider jockeys are extremely rare, and players usually want to keep them as souvenirs rather than killing both mobs.

In creative mode, if a player spawns spiders in the Nether with spawn eggs, there is a 0.8% chance of a wither skeleton riding the spider. Of course, this special variant of spider jockeys can only be achieved in creative mode.

2) Spider pathfinding outside the detection zone

Spiders have a unique pathfinding mechanic if a player is outside their detection zone in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Spiders have a fascinating pathfinding technique, even if a player is completely out of their detection zone. When a player attacks a spider with an arrow, the mob will start walking towards the direction the arrow came from, no matter how far they are.

Even after the player changes their location, the spider continues to walk in the same direction as before until and unless the player comes into their detection zone.

1) On hard mode, spiders might spawn with status effects

A spider with an invisibility status effect in the hard mode of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In hard mode, regular spiders have a special ability to spawn with a status effect applied. Spiders have a 40% chance of spawning with a speed effect and a 20% chance of spawning with strength, regeneration, or invisibility effects. This makes the mobs tougher to defeat.

Additionally, players cannot wait for the status effect to end since they remain on spiders for about three in-game years, which is a lot of time.

