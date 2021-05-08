5 things players need to know about axolotls in Minecraft

Axolotls are Minecraft's newest mob, added to the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. The axolotl is the first amphibian mob in the game.

Axolotls are cute aquatic mobs that can be kept as pets in Minecraft. These mobs are extremely hostile towards peaceful aquatic life and friendly towards players. These creatures can be bred and will follow around the player when they carry fish.

Axolotls also have special enchanting powers they can use on themselves and extend to players who help them in specific ways. Since these creatures are so new and exciting, players are just dying to know more about the mobs. Here are 5 things players should definitely know about axolotls in Minecraft.

5 Things players should know about Axolotls in Minecraft

#1 - Color Variants and Appearance

Axolotls have five different color variants. There are four common variants and one very rare variant. The common variants are pink, brown, yellow, and white. The rare variant is a blue color.

Axolotls are small amphibian creatures that slightly resemble fish. These creatures have slender long bodies with wide faces and heads.

#2 - Grab an axolotl

One of the best and cutest things about axolotls is that players have the ability to carry them in buckets. If a player right-clicks on an axolotl with a bucket in their hand they will be able to pick up the axolotl.

This is great for transportation in Minecraft. If a player ever wants an axolotl farm in survival Minecraft all they'll need to do is pick up the small mob with a bucket. Players should be warned, though, that when an axolotl is picked up in a bucket they will lose their nametag if previously given a name.

#3 - Playing Dead

As if axolotls weren't already interesting enough, these creatures will play dead when attacked by a hostile mob. The axolotl will flip over and pretend to have died after receiving enough damage to trigger their regeneration abilities.

The axolotl will stay in this "playing dead" mode until they've regenerated their body back to normal levels. The hostile mob attacking the axolotl will register their "playing dead" mode as if the axolotl had died and leave them alone.\

#4 - Enchantments

As mentioned previously, axolotls have regenerative abilities when they are attacked. But axolotls can also give regeneration to players.

When an axolotl is attacked by a hostile mob, and the player kills the hostile mob, the axolotl will give the player regeneration 2.

If a player kills a hostile guardian that's attacking an axolotl, and the player also happens to have mining fatigue, the axolotl will give the player both regeneration and remove their mining fatigue.

#5 - Axolotls armies

Axolotls are similar to sheep, cows, chickens, and pigs as they can be bred and led around. When the player carries a tropical fish in their hand, the axolotls will follow the player as long as they're not distracted by other fish swimming around them.

Axolotls can also be bred with tropical fish in Minecraft. Axolotls will follow around the player and attack hostile mobs for the player as long as a tropical fish is in the player's hand.

