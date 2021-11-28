5 things players need to know about Minecraft 1.18 update

As the Minecraft 1.18 update draws closer, it is generating excitement and hype among members of the Minecraft community. The update has been titled “Caves and Cliffs part 2", as it is the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update, the first part was released back in June 2021, adding new mobs like goats, axolotls, and glow squids, along with copper ore and amethyst geodes.

Minecraft 1.18 comes out on November 30, 2021. The update mainly focuses on terrain generation, totally revamping how caves and mountains are generated in the game. Additionally, it overhauls the ore generation and distribution in the game. This article highlights 5 important facts about the upcoming update.

Minecraft 1.18: 5 facts players might not know

5) Water-breathing potions generate in buried treasure

A water breathing potion being crafted (Image via Minecraft)

Starting from Minecraft 1.18, water-breathing potions can be found in buried treasure chests. This remains as the only place where these potions can naturally generate. The alternative would involve having to craft them.

4) New advancement

Minecraft 1.18 brings a new advancement with it, titled “Caves and Cliffs”. The advancement is awarded to the player when they drop from the top of the world to the bottom and survive. An interesting fact about this advancement is that it is the first advancement in Minecraft’s history to be named after an update.

3) A new music disc

Each music disc is unique (Image via Minecraft)

The “Otherside” music disc is a new addition to the game in Minecraft 1.18. Otherside is the first music disc to be added to Minecraft in ten years. The disc’s music is composed by critically acclaimed music composer, Lena Raine, who has composed music for other discs in Minecraft, as well.

2) Illagers do not attack baby villagers

A raid in progress (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft 1.l18, Illagers will no longer attack baby villagers during the process of a Raid. This will allow the baby villagers to grow up and repopulate the village in the event that the Raid is a success. This is a major change and will allow villages in Minecraft to thrive even after failing to defend a raid.

1) Llamas can be lured with haybales

Llamas can now be lured (Image via WallapaperCvae/Minecraft)

The Minecraft 1.18 update will serve as the first time Llamas can be lured by players in the game. Players will be required to hold a hay bale in their hand to lure Llamas and allow them to approach and follow the player.

Minecraft 1.18 is set to be one of the biggest updates Minecraft has ever received. The features and improvements it adds to the game have been welcomed by most of the Minecraft community, though splitting it into two updates has been a sore subject for avid Minecraft players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

