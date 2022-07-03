5 things to remember whilst exploring the Nether realm in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has three fully-fledged dimensions, each with its own unique aspects and features. Additionally, each of these three dimensions has an impact on the player’s progression throughout the game’s main questline.

Players first get their bearings and mine materials, and get set up with basic amenities and gear in the Overworld. After that, they travel to the Nether to gather blaze rods and ender pearls, and finally, they travel to the End dimension to fight the mighty Ender Dragon.

However, the Nether is easily one of the most difficult dimensions to navigate through. This article will try to help Minecraft players explore the Nether in a safer way.

Minecraft 1.19: Top 5 tips for players venturing into the Nether dimension

5) Armor up

When a player equips any type of armor, be it a piece of simple leather armor or a shiny diamond chestplate, it contributes to their overall defense statistics. In other words, armor determines how much damage a player can take before dying.

It is absolutely imperative that players use armor when traveling to the Nether. This is because the realm throws all sorts of dangers towards the player, some in the form of mobs like hoglins and ghasts, and others in the form of hot and boiling lava. If not full diamond armor, players are advised to at least gear up with a full set of iron armor for their travels in the Nether.

4) Take projectile weapons

As mentioned above, the Nether is home to all kinds of dangerous and hostile mobs, like ghasts, skeletons, wither skeletons, hoglins, piglins, zombified piglins, and more.

While players can attempt to take each of them out with weapons like a sword or an ax, one misstep could cause them to fall into lava or straight into the path of a large group of aggravated zombified piglins.

It is far better to fight the Nether’s hellish mobs from afar using a bow or crossbow, potentially ensuring the player's safety. Additionally, since ghasts fly, a bow might be the player's only option while fighting the mob.

3) Enchant

Enchanting in Minecraft is the process of imbuing a player's weapons, tools, armor, books, or other items with powerful enchantments in order to make them more effective and strong. When venturing into the Nether, a player’s primary focus should be on making their armor as strong as possible. Passive protection is the best form of defense in Minecraft.

The most effective enchantments for a player’s armor set in the Nether are:

Fire Protection: This enchantment helps the player survive falling into lava or getting burned.

Protection: This enchantment provides resistance against all incoming damage.

Projectile Protection: This enchantment provides protection against incoming projectile damage.

Thorns: This enchantment damages any mobs who damage the player.

There are many more effective enchantments that players can make use of when traveling to the Nether. It doesn’t hurt to enchant weapons as well.

2) Use a respawn anchor

Beds are common items used to set a player’s respawn point in Minecraft's Overworld. However, most players might know that beds do not work in the Nether and tend to explode instead of setting the player’s respawn point.

A respawn anchor, however, can set the player’s respawn point in the Nether. However, it has a certain amount of “charges” and needs to be charged after that set amount, or the player will not be able to respawn to it.

1) Use lodestone and recovery compasses

Another useful Minecraft block for navigation in all three dimensions is the lodestone block, which can be used to make a compass point towards it. This can help players navigate with ease inside the Nether and make things like finding the player’s Nether portal quite an easy task.

Another variant of the compass, a recovery compass, can be used to locate a player’s dead body. This can be useful in procuring a dead player's dropped belongings unless they’ve been burned up by lava.

