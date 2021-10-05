5 most underrated mobs in Minecraft

Mobs are a staple of Minecraft gameplay. Since the game’s initial release, it has gained a variety of new mobs, all with different purposes and uses. This is because Minecraft tends to see at least one new mob with every major update.

With so many mobs in the game, naturally, some will go far less appreciated than others. Every Minecraft player has their favorites, and many mobs are considered fan favorites, meaning that most gamers enjoy that mob as a collective.

But what about the ones shown less love? Some Minecraft mobs are far more underrated than perhaps they should be.

Minecraft mobs that deserve more love

5) Donkey

A donkey with a chest (Image via Minecraft)

Donkeys are one of the many rideable Minecraft mobs. They are most similar to the horse mobs, and because of this, most players opt to use the latter to travel.

While it is true that donkeys will move slower than any given horse in Minecraft, the difference in speed is not too significant overall. Some gamers may want to prioritize speed, but donkeys are far better for traveling for those who would rather prioritize practicality.

Chests can be added onto donkeys so that they can carry items for users. If they plan on moving all of their belongings a long distance away in a Minecraft world, traveling via donkeys is one of the best ways to do so.

4) Phantom

Phantoms soaring through the night sky (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Lots of Minecraft players love to grind through the in-game nighttime. Sleep is not a necessity. However, if they don’t sleep, after a while, gamers meet terrifying phantom mobs.

Phantoms tend to be disliked due to their inconvenient spawning times and annoying attacks. While they can be super frustrating to deal with, phantoms have some great uses as well.

Upon killing a phantom, the mob will drop a phantom membrane, an ingredient in creating slow-falling potions. This drink is incredibly helpful in many scenarios, such as when fighting the ender dragon.

Another important use of phantom membranes is repairing elytras. The elytra is such an elite and difficult item to obtain in Minecraft, so most users will want to ensure that it does not break over time, and the best way to do so is by collecting phantom membranes.

3) Pufferfish

A deflated and inflated pufferfish (Image via Custom Cursor)

The pufferfish is perhaps the most disliked of all fish mobs. It can inflict poison onto players who consume these creatures or are swimming near one. Plus, they can be pretty annoying to catch in such high abundance while fishing.

Of course, there are evident negatives of pufferfish, but the uses of this mob may not be apparent to Minecraft players at first. There are so many ways that pufferfish can come in handy while playing, lots of which are unknown to plenty of gamers, making this mob quite underrated.

Minecraft pufferfish can be used as ingredients on water-breathing potions, currency in trade deals with villagers, food for wolves, and more.

2) Fox

An adorable fox (Image via Reddit)

Foxes are generally considered to be among the cutest mobs in Minecraft. However, because they are untameable by players, many overlook them.

One of the most underrated aspects of foxes is their ability to pick things up with their mouths. Any item tossed near a fox can be picked up by the mob. Foxes can even pick up and effectively use a totem of undying.

Many foxes can spawn with items in their mouth already, such as an emerald or a rabbit’s foot. Chances of this occurring are low, and the possibilities of the mobs dropping their in-mouth items are even lower, but users can increase their chances at collecting these items through the use of a fox farm.

Additionally, while foxes cannot be tamed and kept as pets in the same way wolves or cats can, there is technically a way to tame them. By breeding two foxes into having a baby, the subsequent baby fox will become friendly with gamers rather than scared.

1) Strider

A strider riding another (Image via Minecraft)

One Minecraft mob that can easily be forgotten about is the strider. They are the only passive mobs found within the nether, are only ever located on or near the vast lava floor, and best of all, are rideable.

Striders are underrated simply because they are not used enough by the general Minecraft player population. They provide amazing forms of transportation within the nether thanks to their ability to walk on lava and quick speed while doing so.

The nether is quite challenging to navigate most of the time because of the treacherous terrain or the hostile mobs at every corner. But with striders, the nether becomes easier to manage, making them arguably the best nether mobs.

