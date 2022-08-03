5 most unique mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update

There were already a ton of mobs in Minecraft before the 1.19 update added the Warden, Allay and frogs. All three mobs behave differently, so there's barely any overlap.

However, some mobs in the game may look different but behave similarly. Cows and sheep both run towards wheat and eat it. The behavior of cats and ocelots is also similar. The only key difference is that cats follow and obey players once tamed, while ocelots don't.

There are a lot of factors that make mobs different from one another. Here are some mobs that are more unique in the context of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Wither Skeleton, Elder Guardian and 3 other mobs with unique behaviors in Minecraft 1.19

1) Bats

Bats are incredibly unique when compared to other Minecraft mobs. However, in this instance, that's not necessarily a good thing. They are widely considered useless as they do not drop anything when killed.

This fact alone isn't unique because there are many other mobs that don't drop items when they're killed. Bees, for example, don't drop items. However, bats also don't drop any XP, which most other mobs do.

Even those that don't drop items or XP, like villagers, serve a purpose as traders. Bats, on the other hand, do nothing at all.

2) Wither Skeleton

Wither Skeletons are unique in a couple of ways. For starters, they're exclusive to one dimension, which is only true of a few other mobs. Secondly, they inflict a status effect upon dealing any damage. Players who are hit with a Wither Skeleton will begin withering.

Wither Skeletons also drop their heads on occasion. No other mob can do this without the help of a charged creeper and some luck.

Additionally, no other mob item is used to spawn an even worse mob. Most mobs can't be spawned in vanilla Survival, but Wither Skeleton skulls can be used to spawn the Wither.

3) Allay

Allays can hold onto anything like an amethyst shard (Image via Mojang)

The Allay is a new mob that arrived in the Minecraft 1.19 update. It's a unique mob for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it's a helpful mob. Many mobs are fun to use and can provide benefits, but few exist for the sole purpose of helping the player out.

The Allay's only purpose is to collect items and bring them to players. Additionally, the mob is not tamed at all, which is pretty rare.

Allays are incapable of being tamed by anything they eat, though they can reproduce. They will follow a player that gives them an item, but they won't obey them like a wolf or a cat.

4) Elder Guardian

There are very few mobs that give status effects to players. Witches can douse players with poison, and Wither Skeletons can inflict the Withering effect. The Elder Guardian, on the other hand, inflicts Mining Fatigue, and that's about the extent of the list.

What sets the Elder Guardian apart is that it inflicts the status effect without having to touch players. Once a player gets close enough, they'll be hit with Mining Fatigue no matter what.

5) The Warden

The Warden was also introduced in Minecraft 1.19. The mob is unique in the fact that it is nearly indestructible.

The Warden has more health than the Ender Dragon and has even more strength. This is unique for a mob that isn't considered a boss.

The mob also doesn't drop much, other than a Sculk Catalyst. This is done to discourage players from battling it, which is unique in itself.

