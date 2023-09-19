5 most useful pets in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20 has certain friendly mobs that players can tame and keep as pets. Some of them not only provide mental support but also help players tackle issues and progress in the game. All these mobs are tamed in different ways and have unique features and behaviors that make them worth keeping.

Here are some of the most useful pets that users can tame in Minecraft 1.20.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Some of the most useful Minecraft 1.20 pets

1) Cat

Cats can scare away creepers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Cats are brilliant pets that can not only be adorable companions in the game but also help players protect their base or structure from the most annoying mob in the game. When they build a structure in the game, they want it to be as secure as possible, especially from annoying creepers that can ruin them. For some reason, however, creepers are scared of cats in the game. Hence, several cats can be placed in a structure to keep away creepers.

Apart from that, they are, of course, extremely cute to have as pets.

2) Horse

Horses help players travel faster around a Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

Horses are the next best pet that a player can have in Minecraft. These can be commonly found in various biomes and can be tamed by feeding wheat and then mounting constantly on them until heart particles appear. Once tamed, players will need saddles to control their movement.

Saddled horses can be used to travel through landmasses quicker and more efficiently by saving a player's food reserves. They can also don armor that can be found as chest loot. Over the years, players have even found ways to make horses extremely quick with several breeding techniques.

3) Allay

Allays are quite useful in managing items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Allays are relatively new mob that was added with the 1.19 update. These are rare friendly mobs that will spawn in pillager outposts and woodland mansions, trapped as prisoners. Once players rescue them from villagers, they can be tamed by giving them any item. Whenever they will find that exact kind of item that they are holding lying around in the world, they will pick it up and throw it toward the player.

If they are connected to a note block, they will throw the item near the block. This is great for managing items, especially when mining large areas that cause many blocks to lie around. Allays can help organize items in these situations.

4) Axolotl

Axolotls can be adorable warriors that can fight underwater mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players are preparing to go into battle with various kinds of underwater hostile mobs, they should have several axolotls as their companions. Although these adorable creatures seem harmless, they unleash a unique tactic while dealing with any underwater mob.

When fighting, axolotls can attack any mob, they play dead so that the other mob does not attack them. Furthermore, they can give players special effects like Regeneration I for a few seconds during the fight.

5) Wolf

Wolves will attack almost any mob that will try to hurt their master in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although wolves are last on the list, they are by no means the least useful. They are arguably the most famous pets in the playerbase. Wolves are adorable creatures that can be tamed by feeding them bones. Once tamed, they will follow their master around unless they are commanded to sit. They are extremely loyal and will attack literally any mob that tries to hurt their master. Wolves can even go against boss mobs like the Wither.