With the Trails & Tales update just around the corner, and the addition of camels, the urge to explore is once again at its peak for Minecraft players. The game offers endless possibilities for exploration and adventure, but getting around can be slow and tedious without the right tools. The saddle can make a big difference when it comes to exploring the world of Minecraft. However, finding one can be challenging, as it is a rare and uncraftable item.

Saddles not only help you explore the world but also allow you to ride various creatures such as horses, pigs, and striders. Similarly, riding a mount makes traveling faster and helps you avoid fall damage, especially when wading through steep terrain.

5 effective ways to get a saddle in Minecraft

1) Looting chests: Finding saddles in natural structures

Nether chests offer players the highest chance of finding a saddle (Image via Minecraft)

The first and most common way to get a saddle is by looting chests in various structures that generate naturally. Players can find chests with saddles in dungeons, ancient cities, bastion remnants, desert temples, end cities, jungle temples, nether fortresses, strongholds, and villages.

The probability of finding a saddle in chests depends on the structure and game edition. For example, in Java Edition, nether fortresses have the highest chance of having a saddle (35.3%), while strongholds have the lowest (2.5%). In Bedrock Edition, ancient cities have the highest chance (16.1%), while strongholds work with the lowest (2.4%).

2) Trading with villagers: Leveling up a leatherworker

Leatherworker in Minecraft can give players a saddle via trades (Image via Mojang)

The second way to get a saddle is by trading with villagers. Specifically, players must find a leatherworker villager who has reached the master level. This villager will offer a saddle for six emeralds. This trade is always available in Java Edition, but only 50% of the time in Bedrock Edition.

To level up a leatherworker villager, trade with them using leather, rabbit hide, or scutes as currency. As players continue to trade with the leatherworker villagers, they will gain experience points, which will allow the former to level up. Once the villager has reached the master level, one can then trade with them to obtain a saddle, among other rare and valuable items.

3) Fishing: Tips for increasing chances of catching a saddle

Chances of getting saddle using an enchanted fishing rod (Image via Mojang)

Fishing is a relaxing and rewarding activity in Minecraft that can yield various items, including saddles. The odds of catching a saddle through this activity is just 0.8%, which means you might have to spend a lot of time to finally get a saddle.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to increase your chances of catching a saddle when fishing in Minecraft. One of the most effective ways is by using an enchanted fishing rod that has both Luck of the Sea and Lure enchantments. The Luck of the Sea enchantment increases the chances of catching valuable items, including saddles, while Lure decreases the waiting time for a bite.

4) Killing mobs: Striders and ravagers as potential saddle loot drop

Ravagers occasionally drop saddles when killed (Image via Mojang)

The fourth way to get a saddle is by killing certain mobs that drop saddles as loot. These mobs are striders and ravagers. Striders are passive mobs that spawn in lava lakes in the Nether. They can be ridden using warped fungus on a stick, but they can also drop a saddle when killed.

Ravagers are hostile mobs that spawn during raids in villages. They are very powerful and dangerous, but they also drop a saddle when killed. The drop rate of saddles from ravagers is 8.5% on normal difficulty and 11.5% on hard difficulty. Players can increase the drop rate by using a weapon with the Looting enchantment, which adds 1% per level. This works up to 11.5% on normal and 14.5% on hard.

5) Cheats and commands: How to get a saddle in creative mode

The command for saddle (Image via Mojang)

The last way to acquire a saddle in Minecraft involves utilizing cheats or commands. This approach is only applicable in creative mode or when cheats are enabled in the world's settings.

Unlike other methods, this technique provides players with immediate access to the saddle without having to engage in exploration or trading activities. To obtain a saddle via commands, one must access the chat window and input the command:

"/give @p saddle 1"

This command will add one saddle to the player's inventory. It is essential to note that utilizing cheats and commands can impact the game's balance and should only be used in non-competitive settings.

