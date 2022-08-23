5 worst Minecraft biomes for survival in 2022

Minecraft's various biomes provide players with great biodiversity, but not all of them are ideal for long-term survival. On the contrary, many of the game's biomes are actively detrimental to players' survival, especially if they spawn there from the very beginning.

When it comes to making ends meet in Minecraft, some biomes are much more suitable for players. Conversely, many biomes are better avoided if players aren't well-versed in how to make their way through them and establish a long-term foothold.

For newer or returning players, it never hurts to take a look at some of Minecraft's most inhospitable biomes. If nothing else, the reference can be useful for Survival Mode players going forward.

Ranking 5 Minecraft biomes that are very difficult to survive in

5) Soul sand valleys

Fossils rise from a Soul sand valley (Image via Minecraft.net)

Covered with soul sand, hazardous blocks, and terrifying entities, Minecraft's soul sand valleys are found exclusively in the Nether.

What makes them so dangerous is the abundance of ghasts and skeletons that can be found within, and the fact that soul sand slows down players if they aren't using the Soul Speed enchantment. This means players can often become sitting ducks for the hostile mobs in the area that are quite fond of attacking via projectiles.

Furthermore, soul fires can be found and started throughout the biome. They deal even more damage than ordinary fires, making them extra hazardous to Minecraft players.

4) Nether wastes

A cliff leading to a lava pool in the Nether wastes (Image via Mojang)

Likely the biome most Minecraft players think of when they think of the Nether, the Nether wastes are rife with netherrack blocks and lava.

Depending on where a player emerges from a portal in this biome, it can be incredibly treacherous to traverse. The sizable number of hostile mobs in the area doesn't help, and the same can be said for the biome's Nether fortresses and bastion remnants.

The amount of soul sand in the biome is at least lower than soul sand valleys however, so players shouldn't encounter too many issues slowing them down.

However, the large amount of fire and lava in the biome usually mean a false move can lead to heavy damage or even death. Players should use considerable caution as they make their way through the Nether wastes.

3) Frozen Ocean

A large glacier in a deep frozen ocean (Image via Minecraft.net)

While ocean biomes can be tricky to survive in general, deep ocean biomes are some of Minecraft's toughest. They are relatively devoid of life compared to other biomes, and ice periodically forms over the surface of the water. This can lead to suffocation issues as players attempt to return to the surface after a deep dive.

Furthermore, food is relatively scarce with the exception of salmon and cod. These oceans rank as some of the deepest in the game, which makes navigating them difficult. Additionally, players can find ocean monuments here that spawn guardians and elder guardians, which can be considerably dangerous, especially to newcomers.

2) The End

The End is a dangerous destination, which explains the difficulty of accessing it (Image via Mojang)

While it isn't quite as dangerous once players have defeated the Ender Dragon, the End is a hostile environment before then. Not only does the dragon roam the skies, hoping to destroy the player, but endermen roam the biome as well.

A false look in one of the endermen's eyes can lead to a large group of them attacking and complicating matters even further. With endermen attacking on the ground and the dragon roaming the skies, players have an uphill climb to make the area safer by defeating the dragon and gaining access to the rest of the End dimension.

1) The Deep Dark

The Deep Dark is incredibly dangerous due to its protector (Image via Mojang)

A new addition in version 1.19, the Deep Dark biome may not seem dangerous at first due to it being relatively free of hostile mobs. However, the real danger of the biome lays in the existence of the Warden, a mob so powerful it borders on being a boss itself. It exhibits the highest health count in the game and can kill even a well-equipped player in a couple of melee strikes.

Furthermore, the Warden can attack at range with a sonic boom move that can pass through solid blocks. It can take significant disturbances to summon the Warden, but once players do so, the Deep Dark becomes an incredibly hostile environment to survive in.

