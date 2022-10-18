6 best food mods for Minecraft

Among the plethora of mods for Minecraft, food mods take up a special space. These mods bring awesome changes to the food available in the game, and they also add some beautiful building blocks that enhance the beauty of the in-game world.

Minecraft has seen a lot of changes over the years, but the in-game food has remained almost the same since the game's infancy. Food mods are great additions that bring balance and variety to the food in the game. Here are six of the most popular Minecraft food mods that have charmed gamers for years.

6 mods that diversify the food available in Minecraft

6) Yummy

The Yummy mod adds more than fifty food items to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Yummy mod is a food mod that is both simple and realistic. This mod is primarily known for bringing balance in food nourishment and saturation. Those who are tired of feeding their character only pork, beef, and bread can prepare several new dishes in the game with the help of this mod.

The Yummy mod adds several cuisines from around the world. The mod adds chips, sauces, salads, sushi, sandwiches, and more. It also introduces some changes that make the game feel more realistic. For example, food rich in protein is more filling than food high in carbohydrates, and cooked food is better than raw food.

5) The Spice of Life

The Spice of Life mod challenges Minecraft players to grow unique trees (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, The Spice of Life mod adds variety to the otherwise drab recipes of the game. The mod encourages players to try out several diets by offering diminishing returns upon consuming the same food multiple times. If players eat the same food again, it replenishes less health than it did the first time. In fact, this mod only allows players to consume the same food six times.

This mod keeps track of every food item eaten by players. After players have consumed a certain number of unique food items, they permanently attain a new heart, increasing their HP forever.

This mod is also highly configurable. Players can adjust the number of hearts they start with and the number of unique food items they need to consume to reach each milestone.

4) The Veggie Way

The Veggie Way mod allows players to grow cotton, corn, and more (Image via Spectre Raider)

Minecraft offers a very limited number of vegan options in the game. However, the modding community has come up with a beautiful food mod to remedy this. Installing this mod gives players the ability to prepare melon pies, apple pies, and soup. Players who want to build a gym in their gaming world might find this mod interesting as it will allow them to prepare protein powder and vitamin powder.

This food mod works best with other mods like Wildplants 2, which adds a lot of wild fruits and trees to the game. The Veggie Way mod adds soya seeds, corn seeds, and cotton seeds which not only makes harvesting fun but also diversifies farming in the game.

3) Pizzacraft

The Pizzacraft mod helps Minecraft players place pizza on a surface (Image via Spectre Raider)

The Pizzacraft mode allows players to prepare pizza and place it on any surface. Players can slice the pizza to their liking. The mod also adds a number of items to the game, like pizza ovens, mortars, pizza delivery bags, chef aprons, pizza delivery uniforms, etc.

Players will be able to serve pizza to friends who come to visit their in-game house, and they can also sell pizza from a food stall built in their gaming world.

2) Pam’s HarvestCraft

Pam's HarvestCraft mod adds a large number of fruits trees and fish to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Pam’s HarvestCraft is one of the most popular food mods in Minecraft, and it completely restructures the food system in the game. This awesome mod adds eighty new crops to the game. It also adds fifty new fruit-bearing trees that make things more interesting.

Pam’s HarvestCraft not only adds more crops and vegetation, but it also adds nineteen new fish to the game. Players can catch these fish from water bodies, and they won't have to use a magic fishing rod to do so. A normal fishing rod will suffice.

1) Cooking for Blockheads

The Cooking for Blockheads mod adds fully functional kitchen blocks to Minecraft (Image via Spectre Raider)

The Cooking for Blockheads mod adds numerous new features to Minecraft. This beautiful mod adds some functional kitchen blocks to the game, and players will be able to prepare the most nutritious food for themselves. The most interesting aspect of this mod is that players need to explore the environment to obtain the ingredients for the nutritious food.

The Cooking for Blockheads mod also adds a recipe book for players to discover new recipes for unique food items. The mod also allows players to store their items in fully functional kitchen cabinets and refrigerators. Cooking for Blockheads is also compatible with other popular mods.

