6 best Minecraft window designs

In Minecraft, players usually create a base where they can keep all the resources they find. Every player creates a unique-looking base with their own creativity. While some build a utilitarian base with nothing but chests, useful contraptions, and basic blocks for survival, others adorn their safehouses with lots of decor. In almost every build, however, players will most likely have a window.

Windows are great structural features that let some daylight in the base and allow players to look outside their base. As Minecraft has many blocks, windows can be created in countless ways, and here are some of the best designs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

6 great window designs in Minecraft

1) Large window for medieval base

Large medieval base circular window (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If players have created a medieval or fantasy-esque castle or structure, they can create these large windows with a circular opening.

The above window is made up of stripped spruce logs, spruce stairs, spruce trapdoors, a combination of mossy and regular stone bricks and stone brick stairs, chiseled stone bricks, and cobblestone walls. The mossy stone bricks and cobblestone walls can be perfect for an old medieval castle or tower.

This is the window's exterior aesthetic, but it can also have a matching, unique interior.

2) Small window for medieval base

Small window for a medieval build (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If players want to build a slightly simpler window for their medieval structure, they can use this design. Building this will only require a few spruce wood blocks, oak fences, stone brick walls, and glass. For more stony features, one can replace the spruce stairs with stone brick stairs.

3) Window for modern houses

Modern houses can have special windows that look like this (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Modern houses in Minecraft made of concrete and quartz blocks usually have large but plain square or rectangular windows without any decoration or depth. Although it is true to how real-world modern houses are built, players can also try out this particular design in their next modern house.

This window is entirely made up of quartz blocks and will look extremely clean yet unique in a modern house, especially since they usually have bland windows.

4) Small and simple hut window

Simplest window design (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Those new to the game can start with simpler windows and build a small one for their first base in Minecraft. This one is simply enough as it only needs seven spruce trapdoors, three stairs, a lantern, and two glass blocks.

While a small window, it will look quite minimalistic from the outside. Furthermore, players can make larger versions of these windows by just expanding them sideways. They can also remove the lantern for a clearer view of the surroundings.

5) Unconventional hut window design

This window uses stairs to create a slanting effect (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

This uniquely built window doesn't have a conventional rectangular, squarish, or even circular hole. Rather, it has a slanting rhombus-like opening achieved using stairs. It only uses spruce trapdoors, fences, stairs, slabs, and a lantern to build.

Both diagonal ends of the window contain one upright stair, one upside-down stair, and a slab on top of the upside-down stair. The actual hole of the window is 2x3.

6) Large hut window

Large hut window contains several window holes and more robust design (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If players make a large hut, they will have more real estate to create larger windows. Hence, this great design that can be used for windows — relatively low and decorated with lanterns and glow berry vines. It is made up of spruce stairs, trapdoors, and planks and is surrounded by stone bricks for added depth.

