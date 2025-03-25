6 best things to do in Minecraft Spring to Life game drop

Mojang will soon be releasing the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop. This will be the first game drop of 2025, set to release on March 25. The developers have been introducing new features of the game drop in snapshots and beta/preview since January and are now ready to share the update.

Once the game drop releases, there will be loads of fun activities to do with the new features. Here is a list of some of these activities.

List of 6 best activities to do in the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop

1) Explore warm and cold biomes to find cow, chicken, and pig variants

Explore the world to find warm and cold farm animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the first features Mojang revealed for the new game drop was the introduction of warm and cold farm animal variants. Cows, chickens, and pigs will now have warm and cold variants spawning in various warm and cold biomes.

Hence, when the update drops, players can explore the Overworld dimension, find different cold and warm biomes, and witness these new farm animals spawning and roaming around. These warm and cold farm animals can be lured and bred in the same way as regular farm animals.

2) Decorate the base with firefly bushes and cactus flowers

Players can decorate their base using firefly bushes and cactus flowers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Spring to Life game drop will be bringing loads of new vegetation blocks to various existing Overworld biomes. Two of the most beautiful decorative blocks will be firefly bushes and cactus flowers. Firefly bushes can emit firefly particles at night, while cactus flowers are bright pink in color, which can look great during the day.

Hence, players can find these vegetation blocks and decorate their base with them. Of course, there are other vegetation blocks released with this game drop that can also be used as decorations.

3) Find wolves with different sounds

Wolves will have a new set of sounds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In 2024, Mojang added seven new wolf variants with different textures and spawning locations. With the first Minecraft game drop of 2025, the developers are further bringing variants to wolves by adding six new sets of sounds to them. These sound sets are called Classic, Big, Cute, Puglin, Angry, Grumpy, and Sad. Each of these sound sets will have sounds like panting, growling, barking, etc.

Since these sounds are not connected to wolf variants added in 2024, any two wolves can have different sound sets. Hence, the player can head out to find wolves with different sounds.

4) Use a lodestone for every important location

Lodestone can be crafted easily and placed in various important locations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lodestone is a great block that can be used to locate a certain place if the block is placed and connected to a compass. The connected compass will point towards the lodestone block, and the location can be found.

Previously, the lodestone's crafting recipe required a netherite ingot. With the Spring to Life update, the netherite ingot will be replaced with an iron ingot, making lodestone an extremely easy block to make.

Hence, players can place lodestones in various important locations and have a compass for each of them. This will help them locate areas more easily.

5) Get different village locator maps from cartographers

Cartographers can offer new village locator maps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If players are unable to find different types of villages in Minecraft, they can now find them more easily using village locator maps. These are new maps offered by the cartographer villager in the Spring to Life update.

Players can simply create a new cartographer and trade with them so that village locator maps unlock. Remember, cartographers dwelling in certain biomes will give village maps located in other biomes.

6) Find more frequently generating Pale Garden biome

Players can find bigger Pale Gardens after the update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the best changes coming to the Spring to Life game drop is that Pale Gardens will become more common. These biomes, released with the 1.21.4 game drop, were considered the rarest regions to find in Minecraft. If players found them, they were extremely small and insignificant.

Hence, Mojang will fix the issue and make Pale Gardens larger and more frequent in the world. Moreover, Woodland Mansions will also be able to generate in the new biome.

