6 Minecraft game rules you should consider changing

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, Mojang has added lots of core gameplay customization options called game rules. You can alter features like time of day, hostile mob spawning, and even keeping your inventory. These game rules can either be altered while creating a new world or in an existing world using commands.

Here are six game rules you should check out and consider altering in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 6 great Minecraft game rule settings worth checking out and changing

1) Immediate respawn

This game rule allows you to instantly spawn without seeing the death screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Immediate respawn, as the name clearly indicates, is a game rule that allows you to instantly respawn after you die. Usually, if you die, a death screen will appear that will show the reason for your death and an option to either respawn or exit the world.

This screen can entirely be skipped from this game rule. The moment you die, you will respawn in the world, either at world spawn or near your respawn anchor block.

2) Phantom spawning

This game rule toggles phantoms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Phantoms are hostile mobs that spawn only if your character has not slept for three in-game days. These are flying creatures that appear if your character experiences insomnia. There is a game rule in Minecraft to toggle phantom spawning.

Since many players can get annoyed by the phantoms, they can simply turn them off through this game rule and stay awake for as long as they want.

3) Keep inventory

This game rule allows you to retain all items from their inventory after death (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When you die in Minecraft, all the items in your inventory drop to the ground, and you respawn with nothing on you. Keep inventory is a game rule that alters this feature.

As the name indicates, this game rule allows you to keep your entire inventory even after you die and respawn. This means \you will not lose any items in your inventory.

If you are finding the game a bit tough, you can turn this feature on and make it easier. The only consequence of your death in-game is that you will have to travel to that specific location again.

4) Nether portal delay

This game rule alters the time it takes for nether portals to work (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When you stand in a nether portal, it can take the game a few seconds to successfully teleport you to the other dimension. Your FOV will have some distortion effect, and then you will teleport to the other realm. This effect is just for immersion purposes, and the wait time can be completely removed with a game rule.

This game rule alters the number of ticks a player needs to stand in the portal for them to teleport. This can be set to zero to completely remove any wait time. The moment you stand in the portal, you will teleport to the Nether.

5) Number of players required to skip the night

This game rule alters the number of players that are required to sleep to skip the night (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If you are in a multiplayer world, you will notice that every single active player needs to sleep to skip the night. This can be quite annoying and tricky since not all players will have beds and can be in different parts of the world. Hence, there is a game rule to alter that.

This game rule alters the sleep percentage. If it is set to 1%, only one player needs to sleep in a server to change the time of day. Hence, this can be useful if you are in a dire situation during the night, and your friend can sleep and skip the night to help you.

6) Spawn chunk radius

The game rule alters the number of spawn chunks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When you first spawn in a new world, the game selects a random chunk for your first spawn. This chunk is called a spawn chunk, and it will remain loaded in the world even if you go far away from it. By default, two chunks are considered spawn chunks in a world. However, it can be increased by a game rule.

If you want to place lots of farms in spawn chunks, you can easily increase the spawn chunk radius so that all of them keep working even if you are far away from them.

