6 ways to decorate empty walls in Minecraft

In Minecraft, almost every single player creates a base from which they operate. This base can either be below or above the ground, but it will always have walls and a roof as protection against hostile mobs. While building a base, some players might run out of decoration ideas after placing all the necessary blocks and items for survival.
Here's is a list of decorative ideas for empty walls in a Minecraft base or house.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
6 great ways to decorate or use empty walls in Minecraft
1) Paintings
Paintings are the most basic form of wall decoration. A painting can be made with eight sticks and one wool block of any color. Once made, it will randomly pick from a collection of pixelated paintings in the game.
When a painting is placed, it detects the number of empty blocks on a wall and chooses the size of the painting. After the size is determined, it chooses one of the paintings from the game's database that fits the size.
2) Bookshelves and Lectern
Bookshelves and lecterns can also be used to fill up an empty wall make it look like your Minecraft base has a small library of sorts where players can read.
After the addition of chiseled bookshelves, players can literally keep enchanted books, or a book and quill in which they write about their journey in the game.
3) Flower pots or custom plants
For smaller empty walls, players can try to decorate them using small flower pots and custom indoor plants. Flower pots can be made with three bricks, and any flowers or certain plants can be placed inside them. This can be a perfect decoration for smaller walls, especially with a window.
Some walls can also have custom plants that players can make. These plants can be created using fences and leaf blocks as shown in the picture above.
4) Waterlogged leaf blocks
Since leaf blocks can be waterlogged, some of them look great with blue water inside them. Hence, this can also be a great way to decorate an empty wall. Of course, waterlogged leaf blocks are purely decorative and will not serve any purpose apart from filling up a wall.
The best leaf blocks will be of an azalea tree, which also has small pink azalea flowers on it.
5) Windows
Another simple method of filling up an empty wall is to create a window in it. Windows can let light inside the base during the day, and players can spot any danger outside their base. Furthermore, windows can be surrounded with decoration or symmetrical building blocks, as shown above.
There can be several window designs in Minecraft for all kinds of bases.
6) Fireplace
The fireplace is another great idea to fill up an empty wall. It can be easily made by creating a chimney area for the smoke to exit the base, and then creating a base where a campfire can be placed. If players want a taller smoke trail, they can place haybale blocks underneath the campfire. Finally, the campfire can be barricaded using iron bars or glass panes.
There are many fireplace designs that players can try out in Minecraft.
