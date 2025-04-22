6 ways to decorate empty walls in Minecraft

In Minecraft, almost every single player creates a base from which they operate. This base can either be below or above the ground, but it will always have walls and a roof as protection against hostile mobs. While building a base, some players might run out of decoration ideas after placing all the necessary blocks and items for survival.

Ad

Here's is a list of decorative ideas for empty walls in a Minecraft base or house.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

6 great ways to decorate or use empty walls in Minecraft

1) Paintings

Paintings are the simplest way to decorate walls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Paintings are the most basic form of wall decoration. A painting can be made with eight sticks and one wool block of any color. Once made, it will randomly pick from a collection of pixelated paintings in the game.

Ad

Trending

When a painting is placed, it detects the number of empty blocks on a wall and chooses the size of the painting. After the size is determined, it chooses one of the paintings from the game's database that fits the size.

2) Bookshelves and Lectern

Bookshelves and lecterns can make a wall look like a library corner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Bookshelves and lecterns can also be used to fill up an empty wall make it look like your Minecraft base has a small library of sorts where players can read.

Ad

After the addition of chiseled bookshelves, players can literally keep enchanted books, or a book and quill in which they write about their journey in the game.

3) Flower pots or custom plants

Flower pots and custom indoor plants can fill up smaller walls. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For smaller empty walls, players can try to decorate them using small flower pots and custom indoor plants. Flower pots can be made with three bricks, and any flowers or certain plants can be placed inside them. This can be a perfect decoration for smaller walls, especially with a window.

Ad

Some walls can also have custom plants that players can make. These plants can be created using fences and leaf blocks as shown in the picture above.

4) Waterlogged leaf blocks

Waterlogged leaf blocks can also look great on an empty wall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since leaf blocks can be waterlogged, some of them look great with blue water inside them. Hence, this can also be a great way to decorate an empty wall. Of course, waterlogged leaf blocks are purely decorative and will not serve any purpose apart from filling up a wall.

Ad

The best leaf blocks will be of an azalea tree, which also has small pink azalea flowers on it.

5) Windows

Empty walls can have windows on them. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another simple method of filling up an empty wall is to create a window in it. Windows can let light inside the base during the day, and players can spot any danger outside their base. Furthermore, windows can be surrounded with decoration or symmetrical building blocks, as shown above.

Ad

There can be several window designs in Minecraft for all kinds of bases.

6) Fireplace

A fireplace can be made inside an empty wall. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The fireplace is another great idea to fill up an empty wall. It can be easily made by creating a chimney area for the smoke to exit the base, and then creating a base where a campfire can be placed. If players want a taller smoke trail, they can place haybale blocks underneath the campfire. Finally, the campfire can be barricaded using iron bars or glass panes.

Ad

There are many fireplace designs that players can try out in Minecraft.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!