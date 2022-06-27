7 best barn designs to build in Minecraft 1.19

Barns are particularly useful structures in Minecraft due to their dual abilities of housing animals and providing space for crop farming. There are also various designs for players to utilize based on their preferences.

When it comes to barn designs, the Minecraft community has uploaded various builds almost constantly. This allows players to have the ideal pick for their playstyle. Players can either reconstruct these designs entirely or incorporate elements of them into their own custom builds. Regardless of what players decide, they can find some excellent builds to derive inspiration from.

Seven barn designs that can be made in Minecraft 1.19

7) Simple Barn

This barn utilizes basic materials (Image via SheepGG/YouTube)

This design is excellent for Minecraft players just starting out in a new world. It is almost entirely comprised of wooden blocks minus the interior decorations and lanterns for light, and trapdoors accent the barn's entrance and windows for a nice aesthetic improvement.

Players will ideally utilize different wood types to keep the barn from looking too bland, but sometimes convenience has to trump appearance. They can always tweak the barn later if they resort to narrowing down their block types.

6) Medieval Stone Barn

This barn design features a defense turret (Image via TheMythicalSausage/YouTube)

Medieval buildings make for excellent builds in Minecraft. This particular design fits in nicely with a Middle Ages-styled countryside near a castle or village, and it comprises mostly of dark oak wood, stone bricks, and cobblestone.

Lanterns keep the barn well-lit to curb hostile mob spawns. Also, a high-arched ceiling provides plenty of room for storage, while the ground floor retains stables for keeping animal mobs for on-demand access.

5) Japanese Style Barn

This barn design provides almost everything a player needs (Image via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT/YouTube)

Eastern influence is just as popular as medieval European style in Minecraft. This design is a perfect example of that, utilizing the angular roofing of a Japanese-styled building.

The exterior employs mostly standard wood blocks but does use blackstone or deepslate for the roofing, depending on players' choices. Otherwise, this barn provides nearly everything players could want in Survival Mode. This includes generous storage, plenty of room for keeping animals, and a small compartment for farming basic crops. It can take a few hours to construct, but there's no doubt this build will set players up for the foreseeable future.

4) Horse Stable

Players can house their transport here easily in this build (Image via u/GMOHeaven/Reddit)

Since horses are such a great method of transportation in Minecraft, it doesn't hurt to keep a barn for them.

This build may seem difficult, but it's actually made of easily accessible materials like wood planks, dark oak, and cobblestone. It houses a wide array of stables for players to tie off their horses in, and there's even room for hay bales if players would like to feed their steeds. The open-ended roofing also lets natural sunlight come in, allowing players to reduce the number of light fixtures required to keep the building lit.

3) Compact Barn/Stables

A barn design that emphasizes space reduction to fit in various town builds (Image via Blizky/Imgur)

Sometimes, Minecraft players need to save space with their builds. That's exactly where this design comes into play, utilizing easy-to-access wood and cobblestone.

The upper floor provides storage for players' survival needs, while the lower floor features a few smaller stables for animal mobs. Fencing is placed in the windows for a nice decorative touch as well. Because of this build's size and compact design, it can be placed right within a town or city without compromising a player's long-term building prospects.

2) Elegant Barn

A barn build can stand to improve with a little greenery (Image via WalkTheWaffle/YouTube)

This wooden barn design is fairly standard in Minecraft but is brought to life with its decorations.

Leaf blocks and vines grow from the barn, giving it an aged and slightly overgrown look. Fence posts rest nearby complete with lanterns for lighting, and players can add a few hay bales around the barn for decoration (or for practical use for their livestock). A nice patchwork dirt/cobblestone path also leads to the barn, completing its worn and rustic appeal.

1) Red Plains Barn

Sometimes traditional designs work best in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

For a more conventional barn design, players can do far worse than this build. Comprised mostly of red and white wool blocks, this build is accented by traditional wood planks and some blackstone for its roofing.

The interior has several small units for animals and storage in its loft. However, players will want to remember that wool is highly flammable. They'll want to keep this build away from any sources of fire or lava at all costs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far