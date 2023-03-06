7 best build ideas for Minecraft servers

Minecraft offers endless opportunities for creativity and exploration, but building is perhaps one of the most rewarding aspects of the game. Creating varied builds on servers is not only fun, but it can also be a great way to showcase creativity and design skills.

It also helps develop design and problem-solving skills as players navigate the challenges of building complex structures. Building on Minecraft servers can also create a sense of community and social interaction as they collaborate and share their creations.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

7 builds you can try out in Minecraft in 2023

Building on Minecraft servers is an essential game aspect that offers numerous benefits. In fact, it allows players to express their creativity and imagination by constructing structures and landscapes that are unique to them.

1) Fantasy castle

If built properly, a fantasy castle can bring the mythical world of dragons and wizards to life. Unlike a traditional medieval model, this take offers unique architecture, such as floating towers, dragon sculptures, and mystical artifacts.

Creating a magical atmosphere can be achieved by adding enchanted gardens, waterfalls, and fountains. It's recommended to use creative materials like mossy cobblestone, chiseled stone bricks, and red sandstone to build a captivating fantasy castle.

2) Post-apocalyptic city

Building a post-apocalyptic city in Minecraft can be both challenging and intriguing. The theme involves creating a city that was ravaged by natural disasters, nuclear war, or some other catastrophic event and is now left in ruins.

Players can bring nature back to the city, with buildings overgrown with plants and mixed materials like scrap metal, concrete, and old bricks repurposed to create new structures. The atmosphere should reflect the devastation, with abandoned vehicles, debris, and crumbling buildings contributing to the gloomy and desolate setting.

When building a post-apocalyptic city, use various block types and textures to add depth and variation to enhance the authenticity.

3) Haunted mansion

If players are into horror and scary tales, a haunted mansion in Minecraft is a great option to explore. While there are various materials to construct the mansion, capturing a creepy and spooky atmosphere is essential.

Secret passages, hidden rooms, and apparitions of ghosts that appear randomly can add to give the proper haunted vibe. The lighting should be dim, and the players can use cobwebs and other decorative items to create a chilling effect.

4) Island resort

For those who love the tropical environment and unwinding atmospheres, an island resort is an ideal choice to create in Minecraft. Players can construct a luxurious structure on an island that features swimming pools, beachfront bungalows, and tropical landscaping.

To enhance the relaxation experience, hammocks, tiki torches, and other tropical decorations can be added. The resort can also feature boat docks, snorkeling areas, and restaurants.

Using a mix of sand, water, and foliage can provide a natural-looking beach environment. In the meantime, adding cabanas or beach bars can significantly multiply it.

5) Wild West town

Players who adore the old west and western movies can bring the vibe by building a town that captures that feeling. It can feature buildings such as saloons, sheriff's offices, and horse stables.

The atmosphere should reflect the rustic and dusty ambience with wooden structures, dusty roads, and tumbleweeds. Adding a livery stable or a blacksmith can enhance the town's authenticity along with essential buildings like a bank, a post office, and a jail.

Players must use a blend of wood and stone blocks, incorporate various textures like cobblestone and planks, and use fences and gates to create corrals to add depth and dimension to the town and make it more realistic.

6) Steampunk city

Creating a steampunk city in Minecraft is a way to welcome the retro-futuristic genre into the game. It offers industrial machinery, clockwork devices, and brass fixtures, creating a vintage and mechanical ambience with cogwheels, steam pipes, and Victorian-era fashion.

A transportation system with steam-powered trains or airships can also add to the city's character. A giant clock tower or a mechanical dragon can be added to make the design more intriguing.

Using a blend of iron, stone, and wood blocks properly and using pressure plates and buttons to create interactive elements can improve the game's steampunk city appearance.

7) Futuristic metropolis

Building a futuristic metropolis is an ideal choice if players want to bring sci-fi adaption to the game. This city area boasts flying vehicles, neon lights, and modern architecture.

The ambience is highly advanced, with holographic billboards, illuminated walkways, and cutting-edge technology. In addition, the city can feature distinctive structures such as a spaceport or teleportation station.

Glass, iron, concrete blocks, glowstone, and sea lanterns are required to build a futuristic metropolis. At the same time, command blocks can be used to create automatic doors and teleportation pads.

