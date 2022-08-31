7 best build ideas for Minecraft servers in 2022

There are many factors to consider while creating a Minecraft server, including how the world itself will look.

While it's perfectly fine to let players on the server create the world's structures, it doesn't hurt for admins to create a few of their own to get their things started.

By setting up certain builds in defined areas, Minecraft admins can create centralized locations for their players to mingle. It's even possible to create entire maps or locales where players can compete, depending on the server.

It all depends on the server admin. However, it doesn't hurt to take some of the most popular options into consideration when building a Minecraft server, regardless of its overall size.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Marketplace, Dedicated Dungeons, and 5 other great Minecraft builds to create when you're running a server

1) Spawn Area

A server's spawn area created by players (Image via Cupchixx/Minecraft Forum)

Though it isn't exactly a necessity, it can be incredibly helpful to have a safe spawn area on your Minecraft server.

A spawn zone can come in different forms. Some admins might create entire cities, while others form transport or teleportation hubs. Placing spawn protection in the area is also a wise idea, as it will keep players from griefing or PvP when they first enter the server.

Overall, spawn areas can serve as vital staging areas for players to come together and meet before they head out into the game world.

2) Marketplace

An underground marketplace for a server featuring custom traders (Image via u/nuttyfrutty/Reddit)

A large part of many modern Minecraft servers is a thriving economy, and plugins like MCMMO help facilitate this through forms of currency and customized trading.

Since an economy can be the bedrock of a server, it doesn't hurt to build an established marketplace where players can go to trade. Whether they're trading with custom NPCs or their fellow players is irrelevant, as long as the marketplace is well-built and clearly labeled.

As long as players can find their way through the marketplace and procure what they need, the in-game economy should handle itself quite well.

3) Auction House

Hypixel's auction house (Image via Hypixel.net)

Somewhat an extension of a marketplace for a Minecraft server, an auction house allows players to place competitive bids on items, blocks, and materials. This is another means of improving a server's economy when simple trading and bartering aren't quite sufficient.

Auction houses can also be incredibly helpful when server admins have created custom items of various rarities. This is because lucrative spending on rare items can inject a ton of currency into the in-game economy. It can also serve as a solid meeting place for players who are hoping to enjoy the game together.

4) PvP Arena

A small-scale PvP arena for a sizable contingent of players (Image via Zatiejo_/PlanetMinecraft)

For server admins who enjoy the PvP aspects of Minecraft, creating an arena may not be a bad idea. This is especially true if admins want to have specific areas where they can conduct PvP between players.

Depending on the size of the arena, admins can create structures that provide the ability to host one-on-one duels and large, team-based competitions.

Arenas can also take different forms on their interior, utilizing different obstacles or hazards in order to make the player-vs-player battles more intriguing.

5) Minigame Areas

A minigame hub map available for download (Image via Weark/PlanetMinecraft)

When players tire of playing survival game modes or PvP, they may want to look to minigames for a little fun. Fortunately, more than a few Minecraft admins create hubs that allow players to easily locate gathering points for minigames.

Many of these minigame hubs can also immediately teleport players to specific worlds or maps that facilitate minigame gameplay. It doesn't matter if admins want to offer Bedwars, Cops & Crooks, Manhunt, or other minigames, as long as a hub is in place to allow players to find and enjoy them.

6) Dedicated Dungeons

Creating unique dungeons can be great for RPG-leaning servers (Image via team_otg/CurseForge)

For Minecraft servers centered considerably on adventure and RPG elements, admins may want to create unique dungeons in their server world.

With a few command blocks or plugins in place, these dungeons can perpetually create hostile mobs. They also contain rewards that reappear when the dungeon is cleared.

Admins can even create dungeons of varying difficulties and with different aesthetic themes if they'd like. Variety will only provide more personality for the server in general.

7) Resource Harvesting Areas

The forest area in Hypixel (Image via Hypixel.net)

For survival-multiplayer servers, in particular, gathering resources is a massive aspect of gameplay. However, just leaving the game world open for wanton material block collection can lead to scarcity problems if the blocks aren't replaced.

Certain survival servers can create dedicated islands or closed-off areas where resource blocks are regenerated over time. This can help players collect what they need and head back out to craft. There, the materials will replace themselves for the next group of players who arrive to harvest them.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh