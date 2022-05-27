7 best compact house designs in Minecraft

While many Minecraft home designs are constructed for extravagant sizes, sometimes players need to keep things compact to save space.

When creating a compact Minecraft home, players will want to minimize size while keeping the house functional for survival needs. Typically, these builds are comprise simple materials to prevent extensive build times.

Because of this, compact home builds are excellent starter houses for a player's first day in a new world. Over Minecraft's tenure, countless players have posted their designs for a small but efficient home, and it doesn't hurt to take a look at these. Even if players don't recreate them entirely, they can provide inspiration for a player's unique build.

Minecraft: Compact homes worth trying out

7) Small 5x5 House

This 5x5 home build utilizes multiple floors for added space (Image via HALNY/Youtube)

As far as compact designs go, this build meets the demand considerably well. Building upwards instead of outwards, this house keeps crafting and storage on the ground floor while providing sleeping space above. Lanterns at the entrance ensure no hostile mobs spawn too close to the house, while glass panes used on the second floor provide a pleasant outside view.

6) Trapdoor House

Few compact homes can top the size of this design (Image via Tree/Youtube)

As far as saving space is concerned, this build may be one of the best in Minecraft. Players can create a small hole in the ground and fill it with essentials before topping off the opening with trapdoors. Moving around inside can be a little tricky, but you'd be surprised how much room the trapdoors allow.

These homes are also great for players who travel far from spawn, ensuring they are not ambushed by hostile mobs during the night.

5) 3x3 House

This design has a tactful use of stairs for its block placement inside (Image via csx42/Youtube)

For a home designed no larger than a small closet, this Minecraft build can certainly do the job. Made of little more than wooden trapdoors and stone bricks, this design uses stairs in its interior to ensure players can reach the blocks necessary for survival.

Wooden buttons are also placed outside the entrance for style, but the bottom two also function to open the front door.

4) 2x2 Door House

This design is extremely compact, allowing only a small area for sleeping (Image via MagmaMusen/Youtube)

If a player wants maximum efficiency, this Minecraft design may not be a bad call. Granted, the only space it has for players is its bed area, but otherwise the 2x2 house is incredibly compact.

It keeps a small 1x1 patch of farmland for a basic crop to be planted. This will not fill a Minecraft player's hunger bar completely, but it can certainly help them out in the event they are starving.

3) Survival Raft

Take your compact survival home to the water with this build (Image via Gorillo/Youtube)

If Minecraft players are looking for a little added safety, it cannot hurt to strike out into a body of water. Thanks to this design, players can float in an ocean or lake while having everything they need to survive. This should keep players from most of the hostile mobs, though they may occasionally need to kill a drowned or two.

Regardless, this is a quaint home that can fit in any body of water and features some nice decorations like a potted plant and a tiny sail on the stern of the raft.

2) Confuz's Smallest House

This home design is perfect for travelers (Image via Confuz/Youtube)

It can be tricky to stay safe while roaming the massive Minecraft worlds. Fortunately, designs such as this exist to give players a compact and safe home option.

This 2x2 build keeps a bed and storage chest inside, while also lighting the interior with a ceiling lantern. Trapdoors comprise the walls, glass panes allow for outdoor viewing, and a door ensures no hostile mobs show up uninvited.

1) No-Wall House

No time to build walls? No problem! (Image via Icecream/Youtube)

When Minecraft players are in a rush, they will need to work fast to ensure their safety. This build does an exemplary job of being both convenient and insulating. Built atop a tower, players climb into a small compartmentalized area where they can reach their survival blocks.

In the event a skeleton comes near and begins firing arrows, players can retract the side trapdoors. Doing so ensures players have a small opening to fire from while protecting themselves from all but the most accurate projectiles.

Edited by Saman