Minecraft Redditor pushes button that leads to untimely death

The ability to capture on various consoles has led to some really unique moments in gaming. Minecraft players, in particular, have been able to capture interesting occurrences. Sometimes it is baby pink sheep, which is among the rarest spawns in the entire game. Other times, they capture the bizarre behavior of a villager or a hostile mob.

Death is a common occurrence in Minecraft. For many crafters, a world will see them die more times than they can count. Sometimes it happens in unique ways, like falling into a one block wide hole that happens to lead down into a 100-block deep cave.

This Minecraft Redditor was able to capture a death that is unique, to say the least. Death always comes out of nowhere, but this time, it was truly unexpected.

Minecraft player pushes button for shocking death

Buttons are a useful item in Minecraft. They make dispensers and other redstone blocks very easy to use. Unlike a switch, they are only clicked once to activate the redstone pulse, which then dies. With a switch, the redstone stays on until players turn it back off.

This is great for pistons and dispensers, which is what this Redditor was using. They were trying to dispense something from a dispenser that was set up with a button on the side.

What they expected to happen was the bottles they just put into the dispenser to do just that - dispense. They were using an automatic honey farm, in which the dispenser sends glass bottles out onto the honey, collects it, and puts it in a barrel.

However, what they ended up with was more than they could have bargained for. In fact, it was about the furthest thing from collecting honey. Tragically, they will not even have their honey farm anymore.

A creeper blew up when the button was pushed, making it seem like the dispenser dropped a creeper, which is possible with spawn eggs. That is not what this Redditor had in the dispenser, though, so it was terribly shocking.

Now, they have no XP, no items and no honey farm. It is a tragic tale, but it is interesting that the creeper was activated right when they pushed the button. At the first, second and even third viewing, it genuinely looks like the button caused the explosion.

A creeper mob (Image via Mojang)

However, at about the five-second mark, a creeper can be seen. It blends in pretty well with its surroundings, though, and the Redditor never saw it. Unfortunately, that proved to be a deadly oversight that blew up in their face.

People often laugh at each other's misery, which is exactly what the Minecraft community is doing. They are enjoying it, even if it was ultimately a frustrating death for the original poster.

One commentor pointed out how the creeper could be seen just briefly, perhaps giving the player a slight chance to avoid their fate.

Others noted that it took them several viewings to see the creeper at all.

Many commenters couldn't resist making light of the situation.

Another commenter referenced the fact that buttons can be dangerous. Pushing random buttons can lead to bad things.

Mojang probably never intended for tall grass to hide creepers, but one Minecraft commenter hates it, nonetheless.

It was genuinely difficult to see the creeper. Thankfully, Mojang didn't intend for them to be this hard to see.

Overall, the post has garnered over four thousand upvotes in just 21 hours, proving that misery truly loves company. It is good to be able to laugh at oneself, though.

