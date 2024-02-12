7 best glitches in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft has had some interesting and powerful glitches throughout its history, such as the famous Far Lands referenced in the now largely unplayable Minecraft Story Mode and being able to duplicate entire shulker boxes from inside the inventory. While many of the famous glitches have been patched for a long time, there are still plenty of powerful exploits available to survival players.

Detailed below are the seven best glitches still found in Minecraft 1.20, as well as a rough outline of how to perform some of them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

From horse armor duplication to chest duplication, here are the seven best glitches in Minecraft 1.20

1) Horse armor duplication

A horse in diamond horse armor. (Image via Mojang)

Many players consider looting one of Minecraft's best enchantments, as it makes gathering a lot of important resources, like gunpowder and ender pearls, much quicker. However, looting applies to a lot more than just hostile mobs.

If players put a piece of horse armor on a tamed horse and then kill it with a looting sword, two horse armors will drop onto the ground.

2) Flower duplication

This glitch allows for all flowers to be duplicated. (Image via Mojang)

All players have to do to duplicate flowers is place the flower on the ground and break it with a fortune three pickaxe.

While fortune, widely considered one of the best pickaxe enchantments in the game, is not supposed to apply to flowers, it does, meaning that players can very quickly build up an abundance of these gorgeous plants.

3) Underwater vision

This glitch allows for perfect underwater vision. (Image via Mojang)

Players will first need to craft either a boat or a raft to implement this glitch. When at sea, if players enter a third-person perspective and angle the camera near sea level, they can cause the ocean effect to disappear. This means players have perfect visibility at this specific angle.

The ability to hunt for ocean monuments, shipwrecks, and flooded caves is what lands this glitch on the list.

4) Infinite fuel

An example of the carpet duplication machine. (Image via Mojang)

This carpet gun allows for infinite fuel through the duplication of carpets. What makes this glitch useful enough in all of Minecraft 1.20 is the low cost of resources to start it, and the fact that fuel is an incredibly useful resource for the entirety of the game.

Players need to place a redstone torch and then place a block on top of it. Place an observer in front of this block with the redstone input facing the block. Put three slime blocks on top of this observer and a sticky piston facing the bottom slime block. Put two carpets on the other two slime blocks above the piston. Then, put a lever on the block below the piston.

If constructed correctly, the machine should spit out duplicate carpets whenever the piston fires. These carpets can be used as fuel.

5) Zero-Tick Farming

A basic zero tick kelp farm. (Image via Mojang)

Zero-tick farming is a method of farming that allows players to instantly grow crops. Using observers and pistons, any crop that grows multiple blocks high, such as kelp or sugar cane, can be farmed instantly. The piston activates whenever a second block of the crop grows, breaking the new growth and pushing it into a hopper. Then, the process repeats ad infinitum.

The different useful materials that can be farmed in huge quantities quickly are what make this glitch one of the most valuable ones available to Minecraft 1.20 players.

6) Portable Xray machine

Underground caves visible with the glitch. (Image via Mojang)

This glitch in Minecraft 1.20 lets players get ahead very quickly. All they need to do is dig a two-block pit, place a slab in it, stand on the slab, use a piston to push a block into the same block as their head and place a layer of snow on top of it.

This should, if done correctly, put the snow layer at the same level as the camera, causing players to see into the world's geometry. This allows players to look around and see underground caves and structures, though a night vision potion is needed to get the best effect.

7) Chest duplication

This glitch allows for entire chests to be duplicated. (Image via Mojang)

This duplication glitch is the most powerful and best glitch available to players on version 1.20. It takes advantage of the strange properties of the player taking underwater drowning damage and combines them with how the game acts when closed down forcefully, causing an entire chest to be duplicated.

This means that players can duplicate entire chests worth of shulker boxes or items at next to no cost. This ability to duplicate 27 full intentions with a single glitch makes it one of the strongest glitches available within 1.20.

Minecraft's continued development means bugs are an interesting case. There have been dozens of incredibly powerful, game-breaking, and hilarious bugs over the course of the game's life, constantly getting patched out and new bugs introduced.

Many of these bugs will likely vanish after the Minecraft 1.21 update releases alongside its many features, bringing a new and unique set of game-breaking glitches.