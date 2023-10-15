7 best Minecraft 1.20.2 update servers

Minecraft never ceases to enthrall fans with its limitless potential and inventive gameplay. Its most recent update, version 1.20.2, adds exciting new features and upgrades that improve the entire gaming experience. Exploring the title's many servers is essential for those looking for an immersive multiplayer experience in this patch.

As such, this article will examine the seven best Minecraft 1.20.2 update servers, each of which offers unique gameplay elements and communities. The following provide countless hours of fun, whether you're an experienced player or a novice.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best Minecraft servers that have updated to 1.20.2

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison provides an exhilarating gameplay experience with a prison vibe, as its name implies. This server has a committed community and a wide range of gameplay options that keep players interested for hours on end. Your experience in PurplePrison will be remarkable because of its personalized mines, thrilling events, and more.

This entry is a great option for those looking for competition since its qualified staff guarantees a fair and entertaining gaming atmosphere. If you're looking for a server with a wonderful sense of community, PurplePrison has an amazing one with people always actively chatting on the server and its Discord.

Additionally, this entry offers distinctive elements like customized enchantments, player stores, and a robust economic structure. Gamers can feel the excitement of advancement and accomplishment thanks to these gameplay-deepening components. PurplePrison offers something for everyone, whether you want to hone your Survival abilities or participate in heated PvP conflicts.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) Performium

IP Address: mc.performium.net

Performium is a prominent server for Minecraft 1.20.2 that provides a wide range of gameplay modes. It offers a competitive and entertaining gameplay experience with a strong emphasis on factions. Intense PvP combat, teamwork, and faction creation are all available to players in this option.

Another distinctive aspect of Performium is its economy system, which pays players in-game money for completing objectives like mining bricks and eliminating creatures. This server is also extremely popular for its recreation of the extremely popular game Among Us, remade inside of Minecraft. On the server, you can talk with other players in chat or even play with friends and join them on a call.

To make the gameplay more layered, Performium provides special cosmetics as well as custom dungeons and enchantments. The server's professional and kind staff guarantees a safe and pleasurable gaming environment, and its mini-games — such as parkour and block search — add a fun element to the action.

Performium is a great Minecraft server to check out if you're looking for a hard experience with a relaxed community.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

3) OPBlocks

IP Address: play.opblocks.com

For those seeking an authentic OP prison experience, OPBlocks is a stunning Minecraft 1.20.2 update server. With specialized mines, distinctive ranks, and interesting events to improve its overall gaming experience, this option delivers a realistic jail setting that is both harsh and enjoyable. The server's knowledgeable staff upholds fair play while ensuring fun gameplay.

Custom enchantments, player stores, and a strong economy system are just a few of the distinctive customizations that OPBlocks offers. These elements give the gaming experience more depth and add a sense of growth and success to it.

OPBlocks is a great option for anyone wishing to enjoy a Minecraft server with a prison theme. Moreover, if you're interested in joining a server that many popular YouTubers have played, such as JeromeASF and SB737, this should be a perfect fit for you.

Average player count: 350 - 1,500

4) InsanityCraft

IP Address: play.insanitycraft.net

InsanityCraft is the server for you if you enjoy tense PvP warfare and faction-based gameplay. This server offers a competitive and demanding atmosphere that is unlike anything else. Create or join a faction, work with your team to develop a strategy, and then engage in epic conflicts with other factions.

The balanced economy of InsanityCraft makes sure that competitive gameplay is always fair and rewards talented players. To increase the excitement and intensity of conflicts, this server also offers special PvP venues and custom enchantments. InsanityCraft's vibrant community and committed team ensure that there are always opportunities to put your abilities to the test by taking part in exhilarating action.

This entry is ideal for individuals looking for a high-stakes Minecraft experience. This server also offers game modes such as Survival and Skyblock. If you're interested in playing multiple modes, being able to switch easily between them by remaining on the same server is very nice.

Average player count: 250 - 1,000

5) MineSeed

IP Address: play.mineseed.org

Mineseed is the ideal server for individuals looking to explore a new and dynamic universe. Its goal is to give players a distinctive, lively, and dynamic Minecraft experience. To provide gamers with new environments to explore and conquer, this server generates a brand-new Survival world often.

You will always have someone to explore and collaborate with, thanks to Mineseed's committed staff and vibrant community. It has a variety of mini-games and challenges in addition to its Survival gameplay. Intense PvP combat, treasure hunts, and even the ability to make beautiful masterpieces in Creative mode are some features offered by this server.

If you're looking for a challenging, new Minecraft Survival server to play with friends, this is one of the top choices. Mineseed keeps updating to allow players to join the newest version of the game so they never miss out on anything new.

Average player count: 100 - 500

6) ScuffleMC

IP Address: scufflemc.net

ScuffleMC distinguishes itself by being SkyGen server. The excitement of battle and the accomplishment of overcoming obstacles are two major reasons this server was created. This entry makes sure that every fight inspires excitement by offering a wide variety of custom bosses, dungeons, and events.

The server's expansive realm, distinctive loot system, and challenging quests demonstrate its commitment to delivering an immersive RPG experience. To complete tasks and conquer dungeons, players can form coalitions or play the game alone. ScuffleMC's close-knit community enhances the enjoyable experience it offers by fostering teamwork and friendly rivalry.

This is the ideal server for you if you're eager to put your fighting prowess to the test and go on exhilarating adventures. ScuffleMC is extremely unique and might be unlike anything you've ever experienced before in Minecraft.

Average player count: 100 - 300

7) MineCove

IP Address: play.minecove.org

The amazing Minecraft 1.20.2 update server MineCove offers Survival gameplay and a dynamic economy system that supports player shops and a variety of vocations.

Players have the opportunity to construct spectacular buildings and make one-of-a-kind creations on this server and share them with the community. They can also participate in a variety of mini-games, such as a maze, parkour challenges, and arenas for PvP combat.

MineCove also has an outstanding crew that makes sure the gameplay atmosphere is fair and fun. This server has plenty to offer anyone searching for a varied Minecraft experience, whether that be a conventional Survival adventure or a difficult and thrilling PvP encounter.

Average player count: 20 - 150